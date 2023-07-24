The Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s (FDEP) last week assured County Commissioner Diana Finegan that a 7-Eleven convenience store with underground fuel tanks at the southwest corner of Halls River Road and US 19 in Homosassa would not pose a threat to the nearby river.
But Frank Kapocsi, with the Homosassa River Alliance, remains skeptical.
“Any underground petroleum storage tanks are subject to failure no matter what FDEP safeguards are put in place during the construction of this 7-Eleven due to major storms, storm surge, human error, mechanical and electrical failures – all of which FDEP cannot guarantee will not happen in the future,” Kapocsi said in a July 23 email to County Commissioner Holly Davis.
Kapocsi said commissioners must protect the county’s natural resources.
“Building a major gas station in a flood-prone area within a stone’s throw from the Homosassa Springs is not in the best interest of Citrus County, the environment and its residents,” he said.
“We have worked very hard to protect and restore the health of the springs and its blue waters. If a gas station is allowed to open on this site, there will always be a threat to one of Florida's outstanding waterways.”
Davis agrees a gas station at that corner “is a bad idea, but it’s in the hands of the FDEP to stop it.”
“We vacated an easement to allow pipes to be removed,” she said. “There was no mention of a gas station as I recall, and we as a board have demonstrated a special attention being paid for gas stations, mini storage and car washes.”
Davis said 7-Eleven can develop the property “by right” without coming to the commissioners for approval.
“I would be immensely surprised if any of the five commissioners are for this, but I believe it to be out of our hands,” Davis said.
Alliance member Sue Pagano said in an email Monday that it seems like the 7-Eleven gas station slipped in under the radar of county commissioners.
“We may be late to the game, but now we can realistically surmise why Homosassa River advocates were in the dark about this threat early on,” she said.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.