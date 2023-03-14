There was plenty of consensus among Citrus County commissioners during their mental health services workshop that there’s a need for a Baker Act facility in the community.

But there was also consensus among the majority of them that they also wanted a lot more explanation about how their contribution to build the facility would be spent, what services the county is now getting, and what other revenues the county’s mental health care provider is getting and how.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.