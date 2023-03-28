A proposed contract with LifeStream Behavioral Center for Citrus County to contribute $2 million toward a Baker Act facility looks to be off the table.
On Tuesday, the Citrus County Commission pulled the plug on the proposed contract with its mental health care provider, LifeStream, after Citrus County Hospital Board attorney Bill Grant came to the regularly scheduled commission meeting to pass on an offer from his hospital board.
The offer sidelined commission consideration of the LifeStream/Baker Act contract, and instead the county commission voted unanimously to direct the commission’s attorney Denise Lyn to meet with Grant and Hernando County representatives to hammer out a new agreement that includes the hospital board donating $6 million toward the $12 million Baker Act project.
The agreement would not include LifeStream in the funding or ownership of the facility.
This is what Grant proposed after telling the commission, “I come here with good news.”
He told the county commission that his hospital board voted Monday to invite talks with the county commission, which would include the hospital board making a substantial donation toward a Baker Act facility.
Previously, LifeStream had asked the hospital board for several million dollars towards the $12 million Baker Act facility, but made no headway. That’s because the hospital board refused to donate unless the county owned the facility. In contrast, LifeStream, which had already bought property for the facility, had insisted on owning the facility.
County Commission Holly Davis on Monday had attended the hospital board regularly scheduled meeting and said she too wanted the county to own the facility and allow LifeStream to operate it. She said that without her support, the contract would not have enough votes to pass and she already had significant problems with the proposed contract.
Davis asked the hospital board Monday to consider donating $6 million toward the project. Under her proposal Monday, the county would contribute its $2 million, and Hernando County, which also said wanted a closer Baker Act facility, would contribute $2 million. That plan would allow the public, through the county commission, to own the Baker Act facility.
The hospital board trustees on Monday agreed that under those terms they would contribute, and the only question would be whether it’s $6 million or some other amount, say $3 million or $4 million, for a smaller Baker Act facility. LifeStream’s original plan was for 40 Baker Act beds and 20 step-down beds for state patient clients.
Grant said the LifeStream proposed contract did not reflect the best wishes of the county commission or best interest of the public.
Commissioner Diana Finegan asked LifeStream CEO Jon Cherry if a county-owned facility could be something LifeStream could still operate.
“LifeStream simply wants to help the county reach its goals,” Cherry said. “We will do anything we can to help you.”
“We will work with the county. Yes, we will make that work,” Cherry said of the county commission’s new plan.
But Cherry warned that it would be better to build a 60-bed facility rather than something smaller, considering the county’s needs as it grows. Currently, Citrus County’s Baker Act patients are sent to LifeStream’s Leesburg Baker Act facility.
The Baker Act is a Florida law that enables families and loved ones to request emergency mental health services for an individual. That typically involves the temporary detention for the person who is impaired because of their mental illness.
The Baker Act law allows for adults and children to be committed for as long as 72 hours involuntarily for a mental health evaluation.
The hospital board owns HCA Florida Citrus Hospital in Inverness and its medical campus and some satellite properties and leases the properties to Hospital Corporation of America. It uses the lease money to help fund local health care projects and educational endeavors.
Commissioner Jeff Kinnard said that regardless of how the facility is paid for and who owns it, the commission needed to move it along.
“If we’re going to go the other way,” Kinnard said, “let’s give the attorney (direction) to do that.”
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.