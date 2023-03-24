The Citrus County Commission’s scheduled vote Tuesday on whether to approve a $2 million contract to help build a Baker Act facility here will determine the project’s fate for the foreseeable future.
If the commission votes to approve the contract with the county’s mental health care provider, LifeStream Behavioral Center, it would be one of the biggest steps forward in making the facility a reality.
The county has asked for a Baker Act facility for the past five years, ever since LifeStream took over the county’s mental health care and addiction contract.
The Baker Act is a Florida law that enables families and loved ones to request emergency mental health services for an individual. That typically involves the temporary detention for the person who is impaired because of their mental illness.
The Baker Act law allows for adults and children to be committed for as long as 72 hours involuntarily for a mental health evaluation.
Currently, Citrus County residents are sent to LifeStream’s Baker Act facility in Leesburg for evaluation. Citrus County has no Baker Act facility of its own, only a preliminary evaluation facility.
In addition to Citrus County’s $2 million, LifeStream also has a commitment of $2 million from Hernando County, which also wants a closer Baker Act facility. LifeStream also hopes to get money from the Florida Legislature for the 40,000-square-foot facility with an expected total cost of $12 million. LifeStream would be on the hook to come up with the rest of the money that it doesn’t get from Tallahassee or other government entities.
But the closer the county gets to signing off on the $2 million and working out the details, the more evident it becomes that LifeStream and the County Commission are not fully on the same page.
According to the county’s proposed contract, the commission would give LifeStream its $2 million after the Baker Act facility was built and operational. LifeStream wants the county’s share by Sept. 30.
The county’s contract requires the 40-bed Baker Act facility to set aside 20 beds for adults, 10 geriatric beds, and 10 beds for children, with Citrus County residents getting priority access.
LifeStream has been proposing a similar 40-bed makeup, but wants flexibility in how they are used based on need. LifeStream bought a 10-acre site, with two existing structures, near the College of Central Florida Citrus campus, for the Baker Act facility.
The County Commission wants LifeStream to staff the facility with at least one adult and one child’s psychiatrist. LifeStream is offering three medical staff, one of which will be a psychiatrist onsite. The medical staff would meet the criteria required in an inpatient psychiatric facility.
Although there are differences, County Commissioner Jeff Kinnard told the Chronicle he feels confident the two sides can come to an agreement.
“I have no doubt we will get it ironed out by Tuesday. I’m very excited about it,” Kinnard said.
After several years of waiting for a Baker Act facility, there’s no reason to postpone anymore, he said.
People could find a dozen reasons to hold off voting, but that could be said for any issue the commission votes on, he said.
“(The) issue is not how can we slow things down,” Kinnard said, “The issue is how can we get this done.”
As for patient beds and bed arrangements and staffing, Kinnard said the County Commission’s job was to “set policy” and leave the details to those with experience in the field, citing LifeStream’s 40 years in Lake County.
“Let’s not try and micromanage,” he said.
Approving the contract would be a “real step forward,” he said.
As for the Baker Act facility, Kinnard said, “It’s up to the commission to make it happen.”
The Citrus County Commission will meet to discuss this and other issues, beginning 1 p.m. at the Citrus County Courthouse, 110 North Apopka Ave., Inverness. The public is invited to attend.