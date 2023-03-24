Citrus County Courthouse Exterior

The Citrus County Courthouse in Inverness.

 Buster Thompson Chronicle Reporter

The Citrus County Commission’s scheduled vote Tuesday on whether to approve a $2 million contract to help build a Baker Act facility here will determine the project’s fate for the foreseeable future.

If the commission votes to approve the contract with the county’s mental health care provider, LifeStream Behavioral Center, it would be one of the biggest steps forward in making the facility a reality.

