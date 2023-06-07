The long and winding road for the creation of a Baker Act facility in Citrus County took another unexpected turn during Tuesday’s Citrus County Commission.
The latest change looks much like a proposal that was first proposed years ago.
Confused?
Given the iterations the proposed project has taken on over the past several years and the last minute changes, most of which resulted in little long-term progress, many in the public are left scratching their collective heads.
But in summation and the latest twist, County Commissioner Jeff Kinnard is adding a proposal for the county commission’s next June 20 meeting that would once again hand over the building of a Baker Act facility to the county’s mental health care provider LifeStream Behavioral Center.
Originally, the county commission’s plan was to have LifeStream build the Baker Act facility on county owned property. Problems arose when the two sides tried to determine which side would own the facility.
Meanwhile, LifeStream then bought 10 acres near the College of Central Florida campus in Citrus County and proposed a plan where Life Stream would build the facility on the 10 acres, collect $2 million from Citrus County, $2 million Hernando County, which also needed a closer Baker Act facility, and at least $2 million from the Florida Legislature.
The hope was also that the Citrus County Hospital Board, which leases HCA Florida Citrus Hospital, to Hospital Corporation of America, would also kick in some money.
Hospital Board trustees said they would, but only if the county would own the Baker Act facility, not LifeStream.
So earlier this year, the hospital board and the county commission decided to partner and build the facility along with Hernando County, and LifeStream’s only role would be to operate it, but with no financial investment.
So now, back to this past Tuesday.
Kinnard said he’s afraid the project will cost far more than the originally predicted $12 million and that the county and hospital board don’t have enough money to build it and the county commission would have to borrow the money.
He also told fellow commissioners he feared that if the county owned the building and either LifeStream, or another future mental health care provider, didn’t want to operate it, the county would be stuck maintaining a multi-million-dollar facility.
Kinnard said he will propose during the next county commission meeting that the county give LifeStream $2 million to build the facility on its own property and let LifeStream worry about how it collects any more money. He said that if LifeStream can get Hernando County to chip in $2 million or get money from the hospital board, that would be LifeStream’s issue.
“I’m telling you right now that $2 million is a great deal,” Kinnard said.
Handing the deal over to LifeStream will offer, in the long run, the least amount of risk to the public.
The item will be an agenda item.