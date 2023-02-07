Citrus County commissioners Tuesday voted 5-0 to give the buyer of the Betz Farm property in Crystal River 90 additional days to obtain the necessary environmental permit.
Citrus County commissioners Tuesday voted 5-0 to give the buyer of the Betz Farm property in Crystal River 90 additional days to obtain the necessary environmental permit.
But Commissioner Rebecca Bays stressed she will not support further delays.
“I want to be at the closing table in 90 days,” she told the buyer, Hamid Ashtari, who was at the meeting,
Ashtari, a real estate developer at Tampa-based Sweetwater Group, said he hopes that will be enough time for the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) to see whether development on the 350-acre property north of Turkey Oak Drive won’t harm the wetlands or negatively affect the environment.
The District’s findings will be included in a conceptual plan, which Ashtari will share with commissioners.
Commissioners in May 2022 voted to accept Ashtari’s offer of $6.6 million. Since then, he has requested more than one extension, mainly because he lost the backing of a home builder due to the economy.
Commissioners praised Ashtari for being a good steward of the environment and still hope he can “get this project across the finish line,” as Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach said.
The county plans to use the proceeds from this sale to help fund a new $9-million animal shelter.