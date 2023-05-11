The Citrus County commission denied unanimously Thursday a request by Sweetwater Homes of Citrus developer to rezone nearly 50 acres in Sugarmill Woods’ Oak Village that would have allowed as many as 250 rental units instead of the maximum 95 single-family homes.
More than 100 residents were in the audience in opposition, in addition to several more people in the commission’s overflow room.
Nearly 40 Sugarmill Woods residents spoke in opposition of the proposed project that would have included villas, townhomes, and duplexes. They complained during the three-hour meeting that the proposal was not compatible with the existing single-family home community. They were concerned that the rental units would bring down property values and create too much traffic.
Commissioners agreed that while they trusted that the project was being proposed in good faith by the developers, it didn’t belong in the center of the community.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.