The Citrus County commission denied unanimously Thursday a request by Sweetwater Homes of Citrus developer to rezone nearly 50 acres in Sugarmill Woods’ Oak Village that would have allowed as many as 250 rental units instead of the maximum 95 single-family homes.

More than 100 residents were in the audience in opposition, in addition to several more people in the commission’s overflow room.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.