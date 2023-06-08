A few years ago, Starbucks coming to Citrus County wasn’t even on the radar.
Today, no less than three of the chain’s coffee houses are headed this way — all in various stages of development. And they’re scattered enough so residents will be close to one no matter where they live in the county.
So if you’re a fan of the Seattle-based chain, check this out:
• Crystal River: This one is going up along State Road 44, across from Dunkin Donuts and just west of the Coney Island.
Status: Currently in the planning stages
• Lecanto: It’s headed to the Target-anchored Shoppes at Black Diamond, along with scores of other stores and restaurants.
Status: Under construction
• Inverness: A standalone is coming to 109 N. Apopka Ave. at the site of the former Insight Credit Union.
Status: Under construction
More coffee
Scooters Coffee is familiar with Midwesterners and will soon be with Citrus Countians.
This drive-thru-only place will be built on the north side of State Road 44, adjacent to the Suncoast Credit Union.
Scooter’s mission is exactly what the name implies: to get a customer’s order and have them scoot on their way in no more than three minutes. Scooters has been around for more than 20 years and has 300 locations in the country.
The project is still in the early stages.
Shoppes at Black Diamond
Now that the plethora of retailers and restaurants have been announced, it’s become a waiting game.
Construction has begun on the northwest corner of County Roads 491 and 486, future home of Target, Aldi, Panera, Texas Roadhouse, 7-Eleven and Tropical Cafe.
Several reasons have been cited for the retail growth spurt at that corner. It’s in the center of the county, so it’s within easy driving distance from Inverness, Crystal River, Beverly Hills, Homosassa and Dunnellon.
Also, the Suncoast Parkway will have an interchange on County Road 486, near the retailers.
“This again just reinforces that area as being the up-and-coming area for commercial development,” Joe Cappuccilli, broker with Gulf to Lakes Real Estate Inc., said recently.
Chipotle Mexican Grill
This eatery is close to completion, and it will be the chain’s first restaurant in Citrus County.
Located at 911 Main St. in Inverness, Chipotle specializes in tacos, burritos, quesadillas and burrito bowls that are made-to-order in front of customers.
The franchise is at the same spot that used to be home to Joe’s Family Restaurant.
Chipotle has 211 restaurants in Florida and over 3,000 globally