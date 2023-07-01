CC Michael D. Bates column sigs mug

Michael D. Bates

Comings & Goings

I’m turning my usual Comings & Goings column over to Joanna Coutu this time around.

Coutu, the county’s land development division director, puts out something called, ‘Look What’s Coming.’ It’s a comprehensive list of businesses that have applied for building and other permits.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.