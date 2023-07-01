I’m turning my usual Comings & Goings column over to Joanna Coutu this time around.
Coutu, the county’s land development division director, puts out something called, ‘Look What’s Coming.’ It’s a comprehensive list of businesses that have applied for building and other permits.
Before I get to that, I wanted to let readers know the new Mavis Tires & Brakes has opened at 3727 U.S. 19 in Homosassa. It is the second Mavis location in the county. The other one is at 1183 County Road 491 in Lecanto.
Back to Coutu, I sifted through the projects she mentions and chose the ones I think are most interesting to readers. So here’s a list of what’s coming this time around:
- The Headquarters Group has received a certificate of occupancy for a remodel of the Winn-Dixie site to an office building at 6405 State Road 44, in front of Meadowcrest in Crystal River.
The building has been vacant since 2014.
- Affordable Secure Storage Beverly Hills LLC has requested a building permit to allow conversion of a bowling alley to a mini-warehouse at 3330 County Road 491 in Beverly Hills.
- McDonald’s has requested an interior remodel permit for its restaurant at 3740 U.S. 19 in Homosassa. This is the one just before Homosassa Trail.
- Gabry Pineda has requested a remodel permit for an existing building as an office for a used car lot at 4662 State Road 200 in Hernando.
- William F Berry Construction has requested a remodel permit to remodel an existing office to a hair salon at 3897 West Homosassa Trail.
- Florida Covered RV & Boat Storage has requested a site development permit for a covered RV and boat facility at 2655 West Dunnellon Road in Dunnellon.
- Daly-Glees Bread Bakery has requested an interior remodel permit for a site at 111 U.S. 41, Unit C in Inverness.
Churches
- English Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses of Hernando has requested a site permit to add parking spaces and a walkway at the site at 1931 County Road 486 in Hernando.
- Seven Rivers Presbyterian Church has requested a remodel permit for lobby renovations at 4221 State Road 44 in Lecanto.
- Christ’s Family Christian Church has requested final inspections for a change in occupancy from a furniture store at 7461 U.S. 19 in Homosassa.
- Solid Rock Church of God of Inverness has requested a building permit for a 24’ x 70’ modular classroom addition at 1020 North Christy Way in Inverness.
Sunshine RV-Fishcreek Glampground
Clark Stillwell, on behalf of Sunshine RV Campground, LLC, has requested a comprehensive plan amendment with a planned unit development for a recreational vehicle park with 32 RV sites, 16 “glampsites”, and 20 primitive campsites on 16.1 acres at 1650 South Fishcreek Point in Crystal River.
The application was discussed by the county’s Planning and Development Commission on May 18 and recommended denial. The application was rescheduled for the county commission hearing but, at the applicant’s request, will now be heard by the commissioners on Aug. 22.
