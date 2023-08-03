Comings and Goings

Work inside and outside the former Huddle House in Crystal River makes progress Wednesday, Aug. 2, as the building is converted into the county’s newest medical marijuana dispensary.

The former Huddle House restaurant off State Road 44 in Crystal River is being renovated to become the county’s newest medical marijuana dispensary.

RISE will replace the former diner and be added to the growing number of such businesses, which now total over 500 in Florida.

A new Hampton Inn is planned south of the U.S. 19 entrance to Sugarmill Woods. Some preliminary work has been started on the site.
The new Chipotle restaurant in Inverness recently opened on State Road 44.

