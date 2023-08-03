The former Huddle House restaurant off State Road 44 in Crystal River is being renovated to become the county’s newest medical marijuana dispensary.
RISE will replace the former diner and be added to the growing number of such businesses, which now total over 500 in Florida.
Here’s how the company describes itself on its website:
“As people across the country embrace their right to explore the many and essential uses of cannabis, RISE embraces their responsibility to help guide that exploration.
“RISE stands as a beacon of what’s possible when creative minds and compassionate people come together in this new era. Rise believes you have a right to wellness, balance, and living vibrantly."
RISE, at 1208 NE Fifth St., off State Road 44, will be one just mile from Trulieve, another dispensary off U.S. 19 in Crystal River.
Crystal River Mayor Joe Meek said the city has “our fair share” of such places. Such a use for the property, he said, is permitted within that zone.
Los Magueyes, Chipotle
Sticking with Crystal River: The Los Magueyes Mexican restaurant at 6875 State Road 44 closed last week after an electrical problem caused some damage.
The proprietor is obtaining a permit and no date has been set for a reopening. The earliest could be sometime next week.
The Los Magueyes Mexican Restaurants in Beverly Hills and Inverness remain open. All locations specialize in authentic Mexican food and are distinguished by colorful interior fixtures from Guadalajara, Mexico.
Meanwhile, the Chipotle Mexican Grill at 911 Main St. in Inverness opened to big crowds last week.
The restaurant chain has more than 200 restaurants in Florida and is known for its custom-made bowls, tacos and burritos prepared in front of customers.
Quick hits
• LKQ Southeast, Inc. has requested a building permit for an expansion of their site on County Road 486 in Crystal River. That expansion was approved with a planned unit development (PUD) in December 2021
• Advanced Auto Parts is planning a new store at 4044 County Road 491, by West Cardinal Street in Lecanto.
• Harvest Church at the Barn plans a new house of worship at 200 W. Citrus Springs Blvd. in Citrus Springs.
• And, in case you haven’t noticed, construction on the new four-story Hampton Inn going up at 6553 S. U.S. 19 in Homosassa – just south of Cypress Boulevard – is underway. The 73-room hotel will have a 2,500-square-foot meeting room capable of holding about 200 people. No opening date has been set.