From burritos to bowling. From coffee to comestibles. This edition of Comings & Goings has something for everyone.
(Yes, I had to stretch on comestibles to keep the alliteration going).
It’s been awhile since my last column so there is much to cover. So without further fanfare, let’s get started.
Chipotle
Chipotle Mexican Grill is tentatively scheduled to open its first restaurant in Citrus County this summer.
Located at 911 Main St. in Inverness, Chipotle specializes in tacos, burritos, quesadillas and burrito bowls that are made-to-order in front of customers.
The franchise is at the same spot that used to be home to Joe’s Family Restaurant. After 28 years, the family decided to open a smaller, 155-seat building nearby at 1754 U.S. 41 North, a former art studio next to the Roller Barn.
Chipotle has 211 restaurants in Florida and over 3,000 globally.
Bowlero
Speaking of bowls (non-burrito), the new Bowlero sign went up this month in Crystal River, replacing the family-run Manatee Lanes that had been there for more than 40 years.
Bowlero, at 7715 State Road 44, is a Virginia-based chain.
“From our signature blacklight lanes to our sleek laneside loungers to our huge HD video walls, our stunning locations feature modern, upscale amenities and a retro-cool vibe that makes every party a little more memorable,” is how the chain describes itself on its website.
Bowlero Corp. is the largest 10-pin bowling operator in the world with more than 325 bowling centers across North America. In 2019, Bowlero acquired the Professional Bowlers Association,
To learn more, visit https://www.bowlero.com/
Aldi
The German-based grocery store is building two stores in Citrus County: one at the under-construction Shoppes of Black Diamond at the northwest intersection of County Roads 491 and 486 in Lecanto and the other at the northwest corner of State Road 44 and Forest Drive in Inverness
The Lecanto site is nowhere near ready.
The ground-clearing, utility work and other infrastructure should be completed on the Shoppes by the end of the first quarter of 2023 – weather permitting, Joe Cappuccilli, with Gulf to Lakes Real Estate Inc., told the Chronicle recently.
Land-clearing at the Aldi in Inverness has not begun so don’t look for that location to open anytime soon.
Starbucks
The Shoppes at Black Diamond will also be home to the Seattle-based Starbucks coffee chain.
Starbucks recently filed a site development permit with the county, which is required before the issuance of a building permit. Look for it to open about the same time as Aldi.
The coffee chain will also build a standalone store off State Road 44 in Inverness. Insight Credit Union will be torn down to make way for Starbucks. A timetable for construction and opening has not been announced.
Quick Take: Jersey Mike’s
Wanted to let sub fans know Jersey Mike’s opens March 22, at 6826 State Road 44, inside the Publix-anchored Crystal Springs Plaza.
No burritos but lots of other comestibles.