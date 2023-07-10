On Sunday, Robert Moll knew he was going to dinner with his daughters and other family members to celebrate his 100th birthday the next day, but he didn’t know he would get a motorcycle escort.

Members of the Combat American Patriots and Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association gave Moll, a World War II veteran, a hero’s welcome, leading the way to Marguerita Grill in Homosassa.

