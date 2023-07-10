On Sunday, Robert Moll knew he was going to dinner with his daughters and other family members to celebrate his 100th birthday the next day, but he didn’t know he would get a motorcycle escort.
Members of the Combat American Patriots and Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association gave Moll, a World War II veteran, a hero’s welcome, leading the way to Marguerita Grill in Homosassa.
“Some of us from the Combat Vets group did some ramp work for him out at his house a few years back, and we’ve been celebrating his birthday ever since; I think this is the fourth year,” said Greg Pelletier, a member of both motorcycle groups and also The Bridge 4 Veterans nonprofit organization, which oversees the veterans shelter in Inverness.
“Normally, we ride over and bring him a cake and he’s always on the porch watching and waiting for us to roll in, and that’s pretty awesome.”
Pelletier said one of the most moving moments of the day was when, as is customary at Marguerita Grill, the National Anthem was played and Moll insisted on standing for it.
So, with Pelletier on his right and his oldest daughter, Ginger Meals on his left, Moll was able to stand for the “Star Spangled Banner.”
“A great day with a great man,” Pelletier said. “We were all honored to be there.”
