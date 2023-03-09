colorectal cancer month

This is a typical setting for a colonoscopy, here performed in Lecanto. The procedure takes 30 minutes to 60 minutes.  

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

Every April, Cathy Uvanni drinks the gallon preparation mix for her colonoscopy and heads to Tampa’s Moffitt Cancer Center for the procedure.

The 70-year-old retired insurance underwriter living in Crystal River has no patience for people who avoid colonoscopies every five to 10 years.

In July 2020, Karen Fisher had surgery to fight colon cancer. Today, she stays physically active and has recovered from the disease.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.