Support your local parrots, macaws and cockatoos Feb. 26 at the 20th anniversary celebration of Ziggy's Haven Bird Sanctuary in Inverness.

Meet some of the nearly 300 tropical birds and other feathered friends who make their home at Ziggy's and join the festivities from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the facility, 80 N. Florida Ave.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle