Support your local parrots, macaws and cockatoos Feb. 26 at the 20th anniversary celebration of Ziggy's Haven Bird Sanctuary in Inverness.
Meet some of the nearly 300 tropical birds and other feathered friends who make their home at Ziggy's and join the festivities from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the facility, 80 N. Florida Ave.
The day includes talks about bird nutrition and veterinary care. Some youth volunteers will speak about bird recall -- how to summon who has flown off. Food vendors serving human food will be onsite, as will be toy vendors for birds.
Wendy Waas, her husband Glenn, and their late daughter, Tanya, founded Ziggy's in 2003 after Wendy's "third child" and cockatoo, Ziggy, left for bird heaven. The Waas' son is Josh.
Tanya, who dreamed of being an avian veterinarian, died in a car accident in 2005. She was 17 and attended Citrus High School. She hoped to take over the bird rescue after college.
Following Tanya's death, Wendy and Glenn had to decide if they wanted to keep Tanya's dream alive.
Tanya was "so very passionate about parrot and animal rescue that we continued to do rescue in her memory," Wendy wrote in an email.
But running a bird rescue and sanctuary is not easy.
Wendy said in a phone interview that she gets up each morning at 5 a.m. and reviews what needs to be done at Ziggy's that day, then leaves for work by 6 a.m. for the Dunnellon Post Office, where she's a rural mail carrier. She's home by 7 p.m. and checks up on how things went at Ziggy's.
Kimberlee Phelps oversees day-to-day operations at Ziggy's and is the only paid staff.
Phelps and about 30-35 volunteers make sure Ziggy's keeps its birds fed and well 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
Wendy said it costs about $2,800 a month to feed the birds, as well as the handful of ponies, donkeys, and pigs who've found a home at Ziggy's. The haven receives another $500 in donated vegetables each month.
Some college students do community service work at Ziggy's, and the Boy Scouts and a 4-H group help out. There also is a board.
The board and volunteers "bring me great joy," Wendy wrote. "They make this possible and do a phenomenal job caring for the birds."
According to Wendy, the thing she likes about birds is "Everything. I love the way they smell, the way they say, 'I love you.'" She wrote she loves "watching them fly across the room or aviary (and) snuggling with a bird under my chin."
She told how a beloved scarlet macaw, Grandpa, is between 80 to 90 years old. He lived in a dog kennel under a porch for 25 years. After he was "ransomed" by one of Ziggy's supporters, he made a new home at Ziggy's, where he's "a favorite among visitors and volunteers," Wendy wrote.
Grandpa goes on tours and is best friends with Tiki, who's just 40 years old.
Wendy told how some of the birds at Ziggy's arrive in surprising ways. An Amazon parrot arrived in a Home Depot bucket.
Five parakeets were found in a cereal box.
Before Hurricane Irma, a man who had been living in his car with his bird and his dog dropped off the bird and said he had nowhere for the bird to go.
People try to bring birds to Ziggy's for reasons that Wendy can't fathom.
"You wouldn't believe the excuses," Wendy said.
"'The bird doesn't match the decor in my living room,'" she gave as an example.
Or, "'There's room for a Christmas tree but the bird's got to go.'"
If people are moving, Wendy doesn't understand why they wouldn't take their bird family member along.
She said a woman who wanted to drop off her bird said she was moving to California and told Wendy, "I'll get a new one when I get there."
Wendy advised the woman to take the bird with her.
Wendy said she's used to her feathery pals accompanying her throughout the day.
Ziggy, for example, "went with us on vacation," she said. "He went when I took the kids to school. ... He helped me hang clothes on the line. He was like my third kid. ... The only place I wouldn't take him was the grocery store. ... He'd say, 'Let's go bye-bye when I'd pick up my pocketbook."
Wendy told about birds that mimic cats meowing and about a macaw, Zoey, who might ask for a cookie, a peanut, or a slice of apple. If Wendy gives Zoey a peanut instead of a cookie, Zoey will say, "That's not a cookie."
One rainy day, when Zoey was saying, "I want this," or "I want that," Wendy told Zoey she was asking for a lot of things.
Zoey responded, "I know. I've got a lot of wants."
Wendy would like people to know that Ziggy's does both short and long-term boarding of birds for a fee.
It also helps out people who don't know where to turn with their bird-care issues.
She told about a woman who had three macaws and two Amazon parrots. The woman was having double knee surgery and back surgery and expected to have mobility issues for three to six months.
Ziggy's took care of the birds while the woman couldn't, then brought the birds home to their "mom" when she again could care for them.
Ziggy's will supply bird food if people can't afford it. If there's a way for people to keep their birds at home after a spouse dies or some other mishap occurs, Ziggy's will work with the bird owner to explore options.
Wendy stresses that taking care of birds is not necessarily easy and that before Ziggy's releases a bird for adoption, the prospective adoptive parent needs to spend a bit of volunteer time at Ziggy's, learning how to feed the bird vegetables, bathe the bird, and bond with him or her.
In the near future, Wendy would like to see the haven's 10-unit storage facility converted to indoor/outdoor aviaries, and she'd also like to hire someone to raise funds. If there were even more money available, she'd like to hire two caretakers and expand the aviary.
But money doesn't just fly in on the wings of a dove.
The Feb. 26 event is one way Ziggy's raises funds. Wendy also welcomes benefactors who'd like to support Ziggy's by underwriting the costs of food, facilities and/or veterinarians.
As she contemplated her two decades with Ziggy's, Wendy said, "Twenty years is a long time, but it seems like just yesterday. It's about education. And it's not just about birds. It's about advocating that if you can't treat a pet like a family member, then you shouldn't have one."
To Wendy, "Pets are sentient beings. They know pain, sorrow, joy. ... I want kids to know how important it is to treat pets like family."
For information about the Feb. 26 event or about Ziggy's, call 352-419-4086 or see Ziggy's website: www.ziggyshaven.com.