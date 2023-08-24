The College of Central Florida Webber Gallery presents “Perfect Black: Visual Expressions of the Southern, Rural, African American Experience” on view Nov. 6 to Dec. 7. Visitors will see artwork that expresses the personal viewpoints of Black artists from the Southeast in all mediums.
The competitive, regional exhibition was inspired by Kentucky Poet Laureate Crystal Wilkinson’s 2021 book of poetry, “Perfect Black,” which features vivid imagery of her experience growing up in Southern Appalachia.
Entries will be judged by Steve Prince, director of engagement and distinguished artist in residence at the Muscarelle Museum at William and Mary University. He is a mixed media artist, master printmaker, lecturer and art educator who earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Xavier University of Louisiana and a Master of Fine Arts degree from Michigan State University.
The community is invited to a reception and awards presentation on Friday, Nov. 17, 5-7 p.m.
The Webber Gallery is located at the CF Ocala Campus, 3001 S.W. College Road. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and admission is free. For more information, visit www.CF.edu/Webber or call 352-854-2322, Ext. 1664.