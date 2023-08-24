artwork

“Living Epistle” by Steve Prince

 

 Photo provided

The College of Central Florida Webber Gallery presents “Perfect Black: Visual Expressions of the Southern, Rural, African American Experience” on view Nov. 6 to Dec. 7. Visitors will see artwork that expresses the personal viewpoints of Black artists from the Southeast in all mediums.

The competitive, regional exhibition was inspired by Kentucky Poet Laureate Crystal Wilkinson’s 2021 book of poetry, “Perfect Black,” which features vivid imagery of her experience growing up in Southern Appalachia.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Tags