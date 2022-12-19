The College of Central Florida was awarded $6.7 million in a matching fund grant to help expand the college’s health care and nursing programs at its Citrus County campus.
The grant was awarded by the Florida Department of Education and funded by the Florida Legislature.
The grant was intended solely for Florida community colleges. Of the 26 community colleges that received matching grants from the $19 million fund, the College of Central Florida received the largest single grant.
The Citrus County Hospital Board, which owns HCA Florida Citrus Hospital on behalf of the county, and leases it to Hospital Corporation of America, provided the $6.7 million in matching funds. The hospital board had put aside as much as $10.3 million in case the Legislature had donated more.
The hospital board uses money from its lease and investments to fund local charities that provide health care services to those who would otherwise go without.
Hospital Chairman Dr. Mark Fallows said the hope is those who graduate from a College of Central Florida health care program, stay in the county.
Fallows said the best chance of that happening was that students go to school here where they already have family in the county or move to Citrus for school and learn about what a great place Citrus County is to live.
Of the grant, Fallows said “That’s pretty exciting I think. That’s not chump change.”
Fallows said once students start school here and do their internships at the local hospitals, “They know the system. They know how they work” and are encouraged to stay.
In addition, health care provides “great paying jobs” which benefits not only the graduates but also the community.
The total amount the college will receive for its Citrus County campus is $13.4 million.
“Thank you to Senator Simpson and Rep Massullo for the collaborative efforts to make this happen for our Citrus County Community,” said Bill Grant, the hospital board’s attorney.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.