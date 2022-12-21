There’s a saying that you can’t do anything about the weather.
However, you can do something to help the most vulnerable in the community by getting the word out.
When the temperature is predicted to dip to 42 degrees overnight or below, that’s when the Citrus Cold Weather Shelter at Nature Coast Church in Homosassa opens.
The shelter is at 5113 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa.
Shelter coordinator Vikki Spiller of B.A.S.I.C.S. United told the Chronicle on Wednesday that the shelter will “definitely be open” from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. this Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.
This Friday, Dec. 23, AccuWeather predicts daytime temperatures in the mid-50s and overnight just 2 degrees above freezing at 34 degrees.
High temps on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are predicted to be 56 and 61 respectively and the lows both days in the upper 40s.
Also, the Family Resource Center’s Connections building on Parsons Point in Hernando will be open from 7:30 a.m. until 5:15 p.m., offering a warm place to hang out during the day.
At 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Christmas Day, a hot, holiday meal will be served and another evening meal for those staying overnight at the cold weather shelter.
“The most important thing that people can do is, if they see someone they think might need warmth, whether they be homeless or someone who doesn't have heat or adequate heating, to please, please encourage them to come to the shelter,” Spiller said.
Citrus County Transit orange routes buses will be doing pickups, even on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
If someone needs transportation or to verify route times, call Citrus County Transit between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 352-527-7630.
On the weekend, call 352-234-3099.
Volunteers are needed at the cold weather shelter and also at Connections. To volunteer, call Laura Romero at 864-784-1130.
Also, an email Wednesday from the cold weather shelter asked for donations of “little gifts, candy, new clothing/gloves/hats that we could bless people with as gifts. We are looking to make this cold front easier on everyone, with joy and love.”
For more information about donations to the cold weather shelter, call 352-234-3099.
For the most recent updates, go to the Citrus Cold Weather Shelter Facebook page at https://tinyurl.com/3cebzfws.
“We have a VERY cold weekend coming up,” said Kristi Jocelyn from Mid Florida Homeless Coalition and the cold weather shelter task force chairwoman. “Many may feel that it is not important, but when you go to work in the morning to find out one of your medically needy clients who didn't go to the shelter has passed away in the woods, you realize how truly important having the cold weather shelter available is.
“I know I am not as well known an advocate as Ginger West was, but I aim to continue her legacy on helping those who are struggling to help themselves. Every little bit helps save lives. Whether you are filling a belly, donating a blanket, or watching over someone so that they can sleep peacefully for the first time in a long time, you can help be that difference, that advocate.
“We can all work together to make that impact,” she said. “Please spread the word. Follow the Citrus County Cold Weather Shelter on Facebook. Get the word out that a warm safe place with loving people is available."