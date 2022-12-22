Due to the extremely cold weather, the Spot Family Christmas Jam has had to cancel its Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, event.
Updated: December 22, 2022 @ 2:05 pm
Due to the extremely cold weather, the Spot Family Christmas Jam has had to cancel its Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, event.
Spot will offer services in a drive-by/pick-up format on Friday, Dec. 23, only instead of the usual two days.
Hot meals, groceries and toys will be distributed only today while supplies last. Children must attend to receive gifts.
Registration opens at 5:30 p.m. and closes at 8 p.m. Adult volunteers, please arrive at 2 p.m.
The Spot Jam is staged at Crystal River Church of God’s Ministry Field at 2122 U.S. 19.
For more information, call 352-212-4788.
If you would like to make a financial contribution toward this annual Christmas event, send a check payable to The Spot Family Center at P.O. Box 2046, Lecanto, FL 34460.
For more information, visit www.TheSpotFamilyCenterfl.org.