The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation wants your cobia, for research. Qualifying cobia caught from March through September are eligible for a $50 reward for their catch.
Cobia are a hard-fighting, popular gamefish caught throughout Florida. Cobia along Florida’s coasts are being fitted with conventional dart tags and surgically implanted with acoustic transmitters. Data collected by acoustic receivers along the coasts allows researchers to track their movements and learn more about the spawning migrations of the Gulf and Atlantic stocks.
Scientists are also working with the public to sample the reproductive organs of harvested cobia. This data will allow scientists to determine if and where cobia are spawning along Florida’s coasts.
FWC needs help to better understand the reproductive biology of cobia in Florida and are asking anglers to pitch in.
They are asking for help in the following ways:
If you harvest any cobia in the months of March through September, arrange to meet a biologist and get the $50 reward by calling the appropriate number: For Southeast Florida (Fort Lauderdale – Sebastian) call 561-510-5620; for Southwest Florida (Naples – St. Petersburg) call 727-220-7108; for Northwest Florida (St. Petersburg - Steinhatchee) call 727-685-7354.
FWC discourages the harvest of cobra that are tagged but if you catch a tagged cobia FWC asks the following: Take a picture of the tag. Record the tag number, fork length, date and general location of catch. Release the fish in good condition with tags still intact. Call the number above in your region and get a reward and shirt.
The internal acoustic transmitter can be found implanted just inside the body cavity on the underside of the fish. This will provide valuable information to researchers.
They remind anglers that releasing tagged cobia will allow researchers to continue gathering valuable data.
If you accidentally harvest (kill) a tagged cobia, the FWC asks you to report all information above for the tagged fish and return both the internal acoustic transmitter and plastic dart tape to: Attn: Jim Whittington, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Tequesta Field Laboratory, 19100 SE Federal Hwy., Tequesta, FL 33469.
