Cobia research

You could get a reward for catching a cobia.

 FWC image

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation wants your cobia, for research. Qualifying cobia caught from March through September are eligible for a $50 reward for their catch. 

Cobia are a hard-fighting, popular gamefish caught throughout Florida. Cobia along Florida’s coasts are being fitted with conventional dart tags and surgically implanted with acoustic transmitters. Data collected by acoustic receivers along the coasts allows researchers to track their movements and learn more about the spawning migrations of the Gulf and Atlantic stocks.

