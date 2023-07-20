In a heartwarming display of community support, Suncoast Business Masters, a leading local business networking group, has donated $1,500 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Citrus County.
The funds went toward organizing a fun-filled Water Day event for the children, providing them with a refreshing break from the summer heat.
Water Day, an annual event, and eagerly anticipated by the youngsters, is a day filled with fun water-based activities, games and cool treats. The event aims to promote physical activity and engage the children in interactive play, while fostering a sense of camaraderie among them.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Thanks to the donation from Suncoast Business Masters, this year's Water Day was bigger and better than ever before.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Citrus County has long been a pillar of support and mentorship for local children, providing a safe and nurturing environment for them to learn, grow and develop essential life skills. Through a variety of educational and recreational programs, the organization empowers young minds and enables them to reach their full potential.
Suncoast Business Masters recognized the importance of investing in the future of the children in Citrus County. By donating $1,500 to the Boys & Girls Clubs, they are not only supporting a worthy cause, but also fostering a sense of unity and cooperation among local businesses.
"We are thrilled to contribute to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Citrus County and their Water Day event," said Rachel Vazquez, 2022-2023 president of Suncoast Business Masters. "It is essential to invest in our children's well-being and provide them with opportunities to have fun, learn, and build relationships. We hope this donation will bring smiles to their faces and create lasting memories."
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Citrus County expressed their gratitude for Suncoast Business Masters'. Travis Anderson, CEO of the organization, said, "We are extremely grateful to Suncoast Business Masters for their support. Their donation will go a long way in creating a memorable Water Day experience for our children. It is heartening to see local businesses come together to uplift and empower our youth."
For more information on Suncoast Business Masters, visit the Facebook page or the website at www.suncoastbusinessmasters.com, or contact President Gloria Snyder at 678-431-2691.