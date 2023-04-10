Chances are you’ve seen a gopher tortoise in the road while driving and stopped to pick it up and place it out of harm’s way.
But because it is a state-listed threatened species, did you do the right thing? What are the rules regarding these reptiles anyway?
“Remember that gopher tortoises are a protected species,” according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC). “It is illegal to harm a gopher tortoise, its eggs or its burrow, to relocate without a permit, or to possess a tortoise, its eggs, or any parts of a tortoise.”
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Those are intimidating rules, especially when it is a third-degree felony and punishable by up to five years in prison, a $5,000 fine or both.
The FWC came out Monday with a list of tortoise do’s and don’ts. And it’s fitting because that was Gopher Tortoise Day.
If a tortoise appears healthy and is not in immediate danger, leave it alone.
If you see one crossing a road and, if it’s safe to do so, you can pick it up and place it in a safe location along the roadside But make sure you point it in the direction it was heading.
Never put tortoises in water because they can’t swim like turtles.
If you spot a sick, injured or dead tortoise, notify the FWC during weekday business hours at (850) 921-1030. After hours, call toll-free at (888) 404-3922,
And finally, here are some interesting factoids about gopher tortoises:
More than 360 species share burrows gopher tortoises dig. Snakes, frogs, mice, cricket and lizards are some.
About 90 percent of their diet is grass
They can weigh as much as 30 pounds and live 80s years in the wild
They have an incredible sense of direction and will always find their way home
Gopher Tortoise Day was adopted in 2016 by the Gopher Tortoise Council to increase appreciation and conservation support for this Florida species.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.