The Citrus County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller’s Office has been awarded 10 Certificates in Recognition of Excellence for Best Practices by Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers (FCCC) in the areas of Appeals, Court Record Retention and Destruction, Determination of Indigence, Evidence Storage and Destruction, Exploitation of Vulnerable Adult Injunction, Guardianship Audits, Reporting Mental Health Cases to State Agencies, Requests to Redact Exempt Personal Information, Risk Protection Orders, and Unclaimed Funds.
The Best Practices Excellence Program was established in 2021 by FCCC as an opportunity for clerks to receive Recognition of Excellence certificates for completing assessments that evaluate acceptance of and adherence to certain best practices. The 2023 Best Practices Excellence Program evaluated and recognized clerks for compliance in 10 areas and were presented during FCCC’s Summer Conference in Ponte Vedra on Wednesday, June 7.