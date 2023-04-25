If you get a phone call from someone about jury duty, demanding that if money is not paid you will be arrested, be aware that it is a scam going around, warns the local court system.
Clerk of Court Angela Vick is urging citizens to be aware of this. The scammers will be impersonating clerk employees, law enforcement or other government officials, even going as far as having badge numbers and names of officials. They are contacting Citrus County residents claiming they missed jury duty and requesting residents to pay a fine by various payment methods. Do not fall for this.
Jury duty summons are sent in the mail, not via phone or email. If someone contacts you about jury duty by any other means than mail, know that it is a scam.
To guard against these scams, follow these tips:
- Jury duty summons will come by mail; not by phone or email.
- If no jury duty summons is received, then ignore a phone call from anyone claiming to be calling about jury duty.
- Never give personal or financial information over the phone to a stranger, especially if the caller acts aggressively.
- Anyone asking for payments to be made through a gift card, PayPal, or some other online payment form is a scammer.
- Be wary of Caller ID, as this can be spoofed, making a phone call look like it is coming from a real source.
- Arrest warrants are not issued for failure to report for jury duty. However, if you do fail to report, you may receive a summons/subpoena to appear before a judge and show cause for your absence.
- Do not provide callers or respond to unfamiliar emails with any personal information.
Report suspected jury duty scams to the Citrus County Clerk of Court office by calling 352-341-6405.
Anyone who encounters a jury duty scam, or any other type of fraud, can also file a complaint with the Florida Attorney General’s Office online at MyFloridaLegal.com or by calling 1-866-9NO-SCAM.