Jury Duty Scam notice

Citrus County Clerk of Court and Comptroller

If you get a phone call from someone about jury duty, demanding that if money is not paid you will be arrested, be aware that it is a scam going around, warns the local court system.

Clerk of Court Angela Vick is urging citizens to be aware of this. The scammers will be impersonating clerk employees, law enforcement or other government officials, even going as far as having badge numbers and names of officials. They are contacting Citrus County residents claiming they missed jury duty and requesting residents to pay a fine by various payment methods. Do not fall for this.

