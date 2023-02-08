Citrus County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller Logo (Web Only)
The Citrus County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s customer service location at the West Citrus Government Center in Meadowcrest will be closed the week of Feb. 9 to 17 for safety and ADA compliance renovations.

Staff at the two Inverness locations stand ready to serve the public during this time.

