The Citrus County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s customer service location at the West Citrus Government Center in Meadowcrest will be closed the week of Feb. 9 to 17 for safety and ADA compliance renovations.
Staff at the two Inverness locations stand ready to serve the public during this time.
For traffic and court payments, injunctions and filing cases, visit the Citrus County Courthouse, 110 N. Apopka Ave.
For official records, marriage licenses and passports, visit the Clerk Annex, 120 N. Montgomery Ave.
They are also available online at www.citrusclerk.org; or phone at 352-341-6424. Select the corresponding prompt for the following services:
1. To make a payment over the phone
2. Finance, Internal Audit, Official Records, passports, and marriage licenses
3. Traffic and other citations
6. Family Related matters
8. Payment Plan information
The Clerk's office thanks everyone for their patience as they improve the Meadowcrest customer service location to serve people better. Follow them on socials @CitrusFLClerk; and download the app for easy access and important notifications: tinyurl.com/CitrusFLClerkapp.
Additionally, the Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s office will hold its first Clerk Services Public Information session from 9 to 11 a.m. on March 29, providing citizens an opportunity to learn more about navigating the Clerk’s office website, services, and initiatives.
Additional sessions are slated quarterly, with the next sessions occurring in June, September and December.
The March 29 session will be held at the Citrus County Realtors Association training room, located at 714 S. Scarboro Ave., Lecanto.
The information provided in the sessions will include but are not limited to: how to sign up for Recording Activity Notification (RAN), online jury excusal process, online official records and courts records search, board meetings/minutes, passports and marriage licenses, and JustFOIA public records and general information questions.
To register for the March session, contact the office at 352-341-6424, option 9; or by email at pio@citrusclerk.org.