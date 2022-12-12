Citizens are being urged to be aware of jury duty scams, the Clerk of Court Office says.
Scammers typically impersonate clerk employees, law enforcement or other government officials and threaten that if money is not paid the individual will be arrested, office spokeswoman Lindsay Tozer said on behalf of Angela Vick.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
“This is a scam,” Tozer said.
To guard against jury duty scams, Tozer offered the following tips for citizens to mindful aobut:
• Jury duty summons will come by mail; not by phone or email.
• If no jury duty summons is received, then ignore a phone call from anyone claiming to be calling about jury duty.
• Never give personal or financial information over the phone to a stranger, especially if the caller acts aggressively.
• Anyone asking for payments to be made through a gift card, PayPal, or some other online payment form is a scammer. Scammers are contacting Citrus County residents claiming they missed jury duty and requesting residents to pay a fine by various payment methods.
• Be wary of Caller ID, as this can be spoofed, making a phone call look like it is coming from a real source.
• Arrest warrants are not issued for failure to report for jury duty. However, if you do fail to report, you may receive a summons/subpoena to appear before a judge and show cause for your absence.
• Do not provide callers or respond to unfamiliar emails with any personal information.
Report suspected jury duty scams to the Clerk of Court office by calling 352-341-6405. Anyone who encounters a jury duty scam, or any other type of fraud, can also file a complaint with the Florida Attorney General’s Office online at MyFloridaLegal.com or by calling 866-9NO-SCAM, Tozer said.