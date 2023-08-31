Cleanup 1

Emma Ingram, from Seven Rivers Church, helps clear out debris from a home Thursday, Aug. 31, in the Crystal Shores community off Fort Island Trail in Crystal River. The church sent out teams of volunteers to help the hurricane-ravaged areas west of U.S. 19.

On Thursday morning, Cheryl Phillips and her husband, John, welcomed a group of volunteers from Seven Rivers Church into their hurricane-soaked home in the Crystal Shores community off Fort Island Trail in Crystal River.

“Don’t bother wiping your feet,” Cheryl Phillips joked at the front door. “We’re going to have to replace the floors, but that’s easy to do. We lived through Hermine (in 2016), and we lived through this one.”

Cleanup 2

Donna Nelson, from Seven Rivers Church, helps with after-storm cleanup. Nelson had gone through the 1993 No-Name Storm alone with her 18-month-old son and was rescued by a neighbor in a jon boat. "Now, every time there’s a storm, I feel so sad for people, because I know what it’s like … Everything was wrecked, and I lost all my videos and my scrapbooks.”
Cleanup 3

Cheryl Phillips stands in her home office and talks about the Hurricane Idalia storm surge that came up through the floors of her house that’s on a canal in the Crystal Shores community off Fort Island Trail in Crystal River.

