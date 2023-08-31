Emma Ingram, from Seven Rivers Church, helps clear out debris from a home Thursday, Aug. 31, in the Crystal Shores community off Fort Island Trail in Crystal River. The church sent out teams of volunteers to help the hurricane-ravaged areas west of U.S. 19.
Donna Nelson, from Seven Rivers Church, helps with after-storm cleanup. Nelson had gone through the 1993 No-Name Storm alone with her 18-month-old son and was rescued by a neighbor in a jon boat. "Now, every time there’s a storm, I feel so sad for people, because I know what it’s like … Everything was wrecked, and I lost all my videos and my scrapbooks.”
Cheryl Phillips stands in her home office and talks about the Hurricane Idalia storm surge that came up through the floors of her house that’s on a canal in the Crystal Shores community off Fort Island Trail in Crystal River.
On Thursday morning, Cheryl Phillips and her husband, John, welcomed a group of volunteers from Seven Rivers Church into their hurricane-soaked home in the Crystal Shores community off Fort Island Trail in Crystal River.
“Don’t bother wiping your feet,” Cheryl Phillips joked at the front door. “We’re going to have to replace the floors, but that’s easy to do. We lived through Hermine (in 2016), and we lived through this one.”
She went on to tell about the tide waters that slowly invaded their home on a canal.
“Tuesday night we were up, watching the tide — nothing occurred,” she said. “We got up about 6:30 Wednesday morning, and everything was fine, but we lost power.
“The power came back on around 8:30; we had coffee, and that’s when things started happening,” she said. “We saw the water start creeping — up through the floors and then started bubbling!”
Sand bags had kept the water from coming in through the windows and doors, but they never imagined it would come through the floor.
By Thursday morning, they had a damp, soggy mess — and a neighbor’s dock and Ski-Doo jet ski in their yard.
“We lost a stack of wood,” Phillips said. “It floated off down the street.”
The crew of volunteers from Seven Rivers Church helped clear out debris, but they also offered a listening ear to Phillips and her husband.
One of the volunteers, Donna Nelson, had gone through the 1993 No-Name Storm alone with her 18-month-old son.
As a torrent of flood water pushed the furniture over inside her home, a neighbor rescued her and her son in a jon boat.
“Everything was wrecked,” Nelson said. “One of my girlfriends brought over some food … and said everything would be OK, and that was life-saving for me, emotionally and spiritually. So now, every time there’s a storm, I feel so sad for people, because I know what it’s like. I lost all my videos and my scrapbooks.”
Nelson said her back isn’t strong enough to do heavy tasks, but she can still do something.
She ended up wringing out soggy bath towels to take home with her to wash and dry and later return to the Phillips’.
Prior to the teams of cleanup volunteers going out into the community Thursday morning, they gathered at the church.
The plan was for each team to start at the home of someone who had called the church for help, but then to go out into the neighborhoods and businesses to ask people if they needed help.
The team who had started at the Phillips’ house also met several neighbors who welcomed their help.
“This is a gospel opportunity, a chance for the church to be the hands and feet of Jesus to our community,” said Brandon Lauranzon, one of the church’s pastors.
“That’s why the church gathers at times like this and offers help to people. We want to be helpful; there’s stuff to clean up,” he said, “but remember, the focus is on people.”
He added, “This is a sprint at first, but also a marathon. We want the community to know we’re here for them for the long haul.”