Homeowners hard-hit from Hurricane Idalia started seeing some of the trees, garbage and other debris hauled away on Tuesday.
Pickups were in the unincorporated areas within Evacuation Zone A, west of U.S. 19 and will continue until the storm debris is gone.
The contractor is taking all items to public and private landfills in the area, including the Citrus County Central Landfill.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Using competitive bidding procedures, in compliance with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Citrus County partners with debris removal companies to assist in emergency situations such as the aftermath of hurricanes.
County spokeswoman Veronica Kampschroer said DRC Emergency Services is the county’s primary debris removal contractor.
The county also contracted with Orlando-based Landfall Strategies to serve as debris monitor, who works independently of the removal contractor to make sure all operations are appropriately monitored.
Idalia, which made landfall about 7:45 a.m. Aug. 30 with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph, pounded rural Florida counties, including Taylor, Dixie, Levy, Suwannee and Madison, before racing into South Georgia. DeSantis said clearing debris and downed trees will be a “huge effort.”
The biggest blow to Citrus County was along the coast, where hundreds of homes were flooded from storm surge.
In related news, the county’s Solid Waste Department will extend its opening hours on Saturday, Sept. 9, to allow commercial haulers to get caught up after Idalia and the Labor Day weekend.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.