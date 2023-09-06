Homeowners hard-hit from Hurricane Idalia started seeing some of the trees, garbage and other debris hauled away on Tuesday.

Pickups were in the unincorporated areas within Evacuation Zone A, west of U.S. 19 and will continue until the storm debris is gone.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

