Contractors working for the City of Crystal River have begun inspecting residential and commercial properties damaged by Hurricane Idalia. The effort got underway on Sunday, Sept. 3.

These are FEMA-mandated inspections and will evaluate whether storm-damaged buildings are safe to occupy. Inspectors will be evaluating the building’s structural integrity, sanitary conditions and electrical safety, among other items. They will provide their inspection reports to property owners, as well as city officials.

