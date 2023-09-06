Contractors working for the City of Crystal River have begun inspecting residential and commercial properties damaged by Hurricane Idalia. The effort got underway on Sunday, Sept. 3.
These are FEMA-mandated inspections and will evaluate whether storm-damaged buildings are safe to occupy. Inspectors will be evaluating the building’s structural integrity, sanitary conditions and electrical safety, among other items. They will provide their inspection reports to property owners, as well as city officials.
Handling these inspections will be representatives with Panama City-based E.P.C.I. Consultant Services.
Anyone with questions about these inspections can speak with an E.P.C.I. Services representative at 850-387-9882.
How to recognize
Inspectors will present an identification badge that features the city logo. City of Crystal River Centennial signs will be placed on the sides of each EPCI truck.
To learn more
