Following the sad passing of Crystal River Councilman Patrick Fitzpatrick Tuesday evening, the city council will have to take steps to replace the popular elected official.
According to the city’s charter, the city council will appoint someone to fill the vacancy. The charter gives the council leeway as to how that person is selected for consideration, but does require a majority vote of the council to appoint a temporary replacement.
The charter allows the selected replacement person to remain in office until the next regularly scheduled election. If that election is not scheduled within the next 90 days of the vacancy, then the charter requires the city to hold a special election.
In this case, Fitzpatrick was elected in 2020, and there is no regularly scheduled election, so the city council will hold a special election.
But given that the charter was written about half a century ago, it may not be possible to meet that timeline, according to the city’s attorney, Robert Batsel.
In an email to City Manager ken Frink, Batsel wrote in part, “I am upset about sending this email, but in the wake of this unfortunate loss, it is our duty to undertake the necessary steps to fill the vacant seat pursuant to Section 3.05 of the City Charter.”
“Since the next regular election is scheduled for November 5, 2024 – beyond the 90-day timeframe from the vacancy – the charter requires that the city council call a special election to adequately fill the vacancy.”
“Despite the foregoing, state election laws and the process for carrying out an election has changed a great deal since adoption of our charter, so I suggest we immediately consult Supervisor Baird to speak with her about the practical timeline for the election.”
“I suspect it will be impossible to hold a special election before the November general and difficult (but, hopefully possible) to include this race on the November ballot, but Ms. Baird will know best.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.