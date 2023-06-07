City Hall

Following the sad passing of Crystal River Councilman Patrick Fitzpatrick Tuesday evening, the city council will have to take steps to replace the popular elected official.

According to the city’s charter, the city council will appoint someone to fill the vacancy. The charter gives the council leeway as to how that person is selected for consideration, but does require a majority vote of the council to appoint a temporary replacement.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.