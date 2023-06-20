The passing of Crystal River City Council member Patrick Fitzpatrick, who died on June 7 from brain cancer, has raised questions about the city’s process for filling his seat, both in terms of the charter and in accordance with Florida statutes.

“The city attorney is researching what our charter says,” said current City Manager Ken Frink. He added that the charter has not been reviewed for many years and dates back to a time when a wooden box was used to collect ballots.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

You can contact Steve Steiner at

stevensteiner@chronicleonline.com.