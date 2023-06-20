The passing of Crystal River City Council member Patrick Fitzpatrick, who died on June 7 from brain cancer, has raised questions about the city’s process for filling his seat, both in terms of the charter and in accordance with Florida statutes.
“The city attorney is researching what our charter says,” said current City Manager Ken Frink. He added that the charter has not been reviewed for many years and dates back to a time when a wooden box was used to collect ballots.
A meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, June 21, with Supervisor of Elections Maureen “Mo” Baird, according to Frink. Baird stated that there is an existing procedure in place.
“Cities and municipalities must adhere to their charter,” said Baird. “We just have to consult their charter and work backward from there.”
Within the city, the matter will likely be addressed in the July agenda. In the meantime, Frink believes that an immediate resolution is being pursued.
“What I understand is that the city is going to make a temporary appointment,” Frink said. However, he was uncertain if this was definite.
After the meeting with the Supervisor of Elections and considering the findings of City Attorney Rob Batsel, Frink speculated that an election to fill the vacancy might not take place until March 2024, when Florida holds its primary election.
“It will be for the remainder of Pat’s term,” Frink continued. “Then, if the appointee wishes to run for another term, they will have to participate in the November election. This will result in two elections in one year.”
Currently, no individuals are being considered for the position, according to Frink. Once a decision is made on the correct procedure, an announcement soliciting interested parties will be issued.
City Attorney Rob Batsel declined to comment until after the meeting with the Supervisor of Elections concludes, stating that he wants to have “accurate information” to convey at the July City Council meeting.
