For the City of Inverness, 2022 was a year of progress, some setbacks, but a lot of change.
• The most recent change for the city was the election of Crystal Lizanich as a new City Council member.
On Nov. 8, 2022, the political newcomer won the council seat in a three-way race.
The wife and mother of one focused her campaign on easier access to public council meeting, such as live broadcasts, and more city documents online.
• There are again big hopes for one of the smallest commercial lots in downtown Inverness.
The Inverness City Council voted December 2022 to allow changes to its developer’s agreement, reducing the 2020 building plans for a three-story building and 3,000-square-foot office building per floor down to two floors and with 2,400 square feet per floor.
Former county commissioner Scott Adams bought the 0.12-acre commercial site in 2018 and originally planned a six-story building at the corner of U.S. 41 and Courthouse Square. Adams said he would start work on the long-delayed project as soon as he receives permits in January 2023.
• The Inverness council approved a new ordinance in 2022 to allow most residents to own and house as many as four hens on their residential properties.
The ordinance dictates where on the residential properties chicken coops can be placed, their height, and required privacy fencing.
• The Inverness council approved a zoning change to accommodate a proposed affordable housing project for seniors in Inverness.
The proposed apartments at 1940 Forest Drive from residential to a planned development project designation is slated for 100 units.
The affordable housing project is being proposed by Fort Lauderdale-based Green Mills Group. The project includes swimming pool, gym, commons area and other amenities. The apartments would be for people 55 years old and older with incomes that could afford the reduced rental costs.
Green Mills is now applying for state funding that would pay for the bulk of the project. If it doesn’t receive that funding, company representatives said it would apply again.
• In October, Inverness held its first annual Country Jam.
The event replaced the city’s annual Cooter Festival, which had grown stale and saw declining visitors to the event.
Country Jam promoter Steve Pritchard, of Pro Event Tours Management, said he lost money on the Oct. 28-30 event, but that was mostly due to not having enough time to better organize.
Pritchard has a three-year-long agreement with the Inverness council for two additional Country Jams. He told the council earlier this year that he expected to lose money on the first show, and hopefully break even on the second, and be in the black on the third show.
• Inverness continued to enjoy a relatively low crime rate throughout 2022. The city pays the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office for additional law enforcement protection. The city also added a second community law enforcement officer to continue its low crime rate.
• In 2022, the Inverness City Council set the city’s 2022-23 property tax rate at 7.7600, reducing it for the third time in as many years. The 2021-22 millage rate was 7.8211.
• After success in getting state infrastructure grants during 2022, Inverness fell short when it came to two multimillion-dollar grant applications to build roads and utility infrastructure in two subdivisions now crisscrossed with deteriorating dirt roads.
The city asked for $23.4 million for one of the projects under the Florida’s Community Development Block Grant- Mitigation General Infrastructure Program. That money would have been for Inverness Acres, in western Inverness.
The city also asked for $11.6 million to build the same kind of infrastructure for Inverness Village, south of State Road 44 in Inverness.
Combined, the two subdivisions have 2,051 lots. Most have gone undeveloped. Much of the area in both subdivisions is inaccessible by garbage trucks and other emergency vehicles. School buses and mail delivery vehicles do not venture inside either
• Downtown Inverness formed in 2022 its first merchants’ association that can play a greater role in the events downtown and speak with a single voice.
Mayor Bob Plaisted announced that downtown businesses have organized an association and want to play a greater role when it comes to downtown events.
• The Train Station Café by Liberty Park met its obligation to open by July 4.
The structure had been a thorn in the city’s side for year when Inverness was unable to rent the 3,600-square-foot building and then only later learned it had to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in repairs. The city initially paid $1.3 million for the building and its move to its current location, all as part of the park’s renovation and construction of its Depot District.
• Inverness received $16 million in grants in 2021 and 2022 to help pay for infrastructure and convert properties using septic systems over to municipal wastewater services.
• The city accepted a public arts plan by its consultant Civic Icon Arts.
The city hired the consultant to revitalize Inverness’ Festival of the Arts and develop a public arts plan for the city.
The city in 2022 approved an arts plan that involved building bicycles from various materials and displaying them outside. The city also covered large, outdoor waste receptacles with wraps imprinted with art.