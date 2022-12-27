City of Inverness

In October, Inverness held its first annual Country Jam, an event that replaced the city’s annual Cooter Festival, which had grown stale and saw declining visitors to the event. Local artists such as Ricky Lynn and national stars, including Collin Raye, Aaron Tippin and Sammy Kershaw, performed at the inaugural event.

For the City of Inverness, 2022 was a year of progress, some setbacks, but a lot of change.

• The most recent change for the city was the election of Crystal Lizanich as a new City Council member.

The Train Station Café by Liberty Park met its obligation to open by July 4. Vickie Humphrey, and Caroline Jenkins are co-owners of The Train Station Café in Inverness.

