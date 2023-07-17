Ken Frink’s final day as Crystal River city manager is Aug. 2, but in a letter dated Monday, July 17, he has informed the City Council he is interested in being appointed to Council Seat 3, which was made vacant with Patrick Fitzpatrick’s death June 7.
In his letter, Frink stated it was a tough and personal decision to step away from being the city manager, while also pointing out that in his capacity, many positive accomplishments took place, yet he believes the potential exists for further progress and success.
Among those include a tourism mitigation plan he developed that has been presented to the Tourism Development Commission, a new Land Development Code, and management of the Kings Bay overcrowding challenge; his letter also listed several other initiatives currently underway or under consideration.
So far, no one else has yet expressed interest.
“His is the first and only application, so far,” said City Clerk Mia Fink.
Frink said his interest in the position stems from several angles, the primary reason being the fact that he is a lifelong resident of Crystal River and Citrus County. He mentioned his late father as an inspiration.
“This is not new to my family,” said Frink. “My dad was very involved with the city.” That also included running for a council seat, which he did not win. Frink softly joked that his dad in heavenly abode might be upset his son stepped down as city manager, but now might be happy his son is making the effort to maintain his involvement with the City of Crystal River.
However, perhaps a more important reason Frink has tossed his hat into the ring, is the ongoing future of the community, which he listed in his letter of intent.
“There are just so many irons in the fire. This will allow me to stay involved,” he said, adding the importance to him and the current makeup of the City Council. “There’s been a lot of good synergy. Unfortunately, we lost Patrick. This will keep it together.”
It’s a view seconded by Mayor Joe Meek.
“I think it’s excellent news for Ken to want to be involved with the city. I think it will be great for the city,” Meek said. He added the reason he is excited by Frink’s decision, especially with everything the city is striving towards: “No one has the knowledge he has. Ken is the center of all of those things. I think it would be great to appoint him as the interim council member.”
Meek said he also believes it would be a good thing if Ken then decided to run for the position when a special election is held in March 2024, to officially fill out the remainder of what was Fitzpatrick’s term, as well as run for the position when it comes up during the Presidential Election.
For his part, Frink is open to that possibility, but with a caveat.
“It’s undetermined, but it’s highly likely I would,” he said. “If my business allows me to do it, absolutely.”
Frink is an engineer by education and training, and he will be doing this on a freelance basis. Returning to engineering was part of the reason, he said in an earlier interview when he announced he would be resigning, as to why he made the decision to step away as city manager.
Due to Crystal River’s charter, the seats on the council are at-large, which also includes the mayor’s seat. As a result, should Frink be appointed interim council member there will be no conflict having both he and his fiancée-soon-to-be-his wife Cyndi Guy both on the City Council.
However, Frink pointed out that when their engagement was announced, Guy expressed the willingness to step down if requested. Her peers encouraged her to remain as a council member.