230718-CC-frink-apply-Ken Frink

Ken Frink

Ken Frink’s final day as Crystal River city manager is Aug. 2, but in a letter dated Monday, July 17, he has informed the City Council he is interested in being appointed to Council Seat 3, which was made vacant with Patrick Fitzpatrick’s death June 7.

In his letter, Frink stated it was a tough and personal decision to step away from being the city manager, while also pointing out that in his capacity, many positive accomplishments took place, yet he believes the potential exists for further progress and success.

230718-CC-frink-apply-Mayor Joe Meek

Crystal River Mayor Joe Meek