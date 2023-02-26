The Internal Revenue Service is not the only tax collecting agency to audit its taxpayers.
The Crystal River council will decide Monday, Feb. 27 whether to join the Citrus County Property Appraiser and Citrus County Tax Collector in contracting with a private auditor to “conduct on-site audits of businesses and to document accurate returns,” wrote city staff as part of the council’s agenda.
Under the proposed agreement, the two county agencies, along with Crystal River, would contract with Tax Management Associates for “the purpose of collecting taxes due on those properties, which funds would otherwise be unavailable to the two taxing authorities.”
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The agreement would allow TMA to conduct audit services and the tax collector to deduct TMA’s fee, which would be 35% from any taxes recovered, penalties, and interest collected from back taxes as a result of TMA’s audits.
City staff is recommending the city enter into the agreement.
In a letter to Crystal River Manager Ken Frink, County Property Appraiser Cregg Dalton invited the city to join “as part of our continuing efforts to provide fairness to all taxpayers.”
“The detailed written reports that will be provided to the Citrus County Property Appraiser’s Office will be of the highest quality and their auditors stand behind their findings on behalf of the County as expert witnesses in tax-related litigation,” Dalton wrote.
The contract would be for three years and the property appraiser’s office would submit audit results to Crystal River annually.
The council will meet 5:30 p.m., Feb. 27 at 123 NW U.S. 19, at City Hall.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.