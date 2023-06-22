Following a meeting with Citrus County Supervisor of Elections Maureen “Mo” Baird that also included current City Manager Ken Frink, Crystal River City Attorney Rob Batsel said there still is a learning process to be gained regarding the vacancy on the Crystal River City Council created with the death of Patrick Fitzpatrick, who passed away June 7 from brain cancer.

However, that doesn’t mean no action will be taken when the council next meets.

