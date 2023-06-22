Following a meeting with Citrus County Supervisor of Elections Maureen “Mo” Baird that also included current City Manager Ken Frink, Crystal River City Attorney Rob Batsel said there still is a learning process to be gained regarding the vacancy on the Crystal River City Council created with the death of Patrick Fitzpatrick, who passed away June 7 from brain cancer.
However, that doesn’t mean no action will be taken when the council next meets.
“In July, prior to the meeting, I’m going to have a memo sent to the council,” Batsel said. He added he didn’t know what the council will do, but he is going to provide a suggestion. “The first step will be to set forth a process to fill the vacancy on an interim basis.”
From there, to establish a date to take applications from interested parties, with the council possibly making a decision to appoint someone at that time. That has yet to be determined.
Because a regular election for the City Council is more than 90 days away, a special election will need to be called, and that special election will coincide with the primary election in March 2024.
Both Frink and Baird confirmed this is what was discussed and understood would be going forward.