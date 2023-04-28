Thursday evening brought strong wind gusts and rain to parts of Citrus County but it was mostly sound without the fury.
“This recent rainfall has been a welcome sight, but we’re still well below average for 2023,” said Mark Fulkerson, chief professional engineer with the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD).
Fulkerson said most areas received about 0.5 inches of rain — not enough to get us out of this dry spell.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
“The rains this week have temporarily halted the steady decline in water levels in our area's rivers and lakes, but there hasn’t been enough rain yet to make a significant difference,” Fulkerson said.
“A few areas have even seen water levels rise a couple inches this past week, but those gains will be short-lived unless our region continues to receive substantial rainfall,” he added. “Our dry season progresses through the month of May, and in June we normally see rainfall amounts start to increase.
County Emergency Management Director Chris Evan said there were no reports of any wind or rain damage overnight Thursday
The amount of rain received, he said, was insignificant and did nothing to cause the adopted burn ban to be lifted.
He urged residents to visit the department’s website at https://bit.ly/3AE48gO and hit “to report damages” in case of thunderstorms, lightning strikes and hurricanes.
On Friday, the National Weather Service was forecasting an 80% and 70% chance of rain for Citrus County on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.