Michael Regalski

Michael Regalski, right, listens Friday to his two attorneys, Melisa Militello, in red, and Pam Bauman, in black, during a hearing to keep him in jail until his trial

 Fred Hiers / Chronicle Reporter

The legal defense for a Citrus Spring man is starting to take shape after being accused of intentionally shooting a juvenile last month who drove by his home in an ATV.

During a hearing last week about the shooting, defendant Michael Regalski, 65, and his two Inverness lawyers, drew a legal picture of a man trying to protect is home from the damage caused by all-terrain vehicles in his neighborhood, asking for help from local law enforcement but getting ignored, and someone shooting a gun to scare off intruders, but hitting one by mistake.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.