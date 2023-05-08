The legal defense for a Citrus Spring man is starting to take shape after being accused of intentionally shooting a juvenile last month who drove by his home in an ATV.
During a hearing last week about the shooting, defendant Michael Regalski, 65, and his two Inverness lawyers, drew a legal picture of a man trying to protect is home from the damage caused by all-terrain vehicles in his neighborhood, asking for help from local law enforcement but getting ignored, and someone shooting a gun to scare off intruders, but hitting one by mistake.
Regalski’s hearing Friday was about prosecutors’ motion to revoke his bond. Regalski and his lawyers took the opportunity to appeal to Citrus County Circuit Court Judge Joel Fritton that the bond should be left as it was. But in doing so Regalski also gave his side of the April 22 events that led to his arrest and one teenager airlifted to Gainesville with a gunshot to his stomach.
Regalski, now facing three counts of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, described his decision to shoot his 40-caliber pistol at the utility vehicle as, “stupid.” But he also gave his accounting of that night.
During the hearing, prosecutors played the video of Regalski’s interview with Detective Rosco Watts with the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.
In jail and wearing the facility’s orange pants and shirt, Regalski told Watts his intention was only to scare the people in the utility vehicle with the noise of a fired gun.
“I didn’t want to hit anybody,” he said.
Later, in court Friday, he said he shot towards the woods across from his home on North Pavillion Loop and couldn’t see in the dark where the utility vehicle was by the time he fired.
CCSO photos of the area showed darkness and a neighborhood with no street lights and little visibility.
“At that point I fired the gun without even thinking,” he said, and added he never intentionally pointed his pistol at them.
Regalski said that before the utility vehicle, with its lights on, crested on the road near his home, he didn’t know where it was, and it soon disappeared into the night.
Regalski later learned that there were three people in the vehicle: an 18, 15, and 14-year old. He hit the 14-year-old. The teenager is back at home recovering.
Regalski said that after shooting a single round, he went about his chores around his home, such as washing his clothes, checking his Facebook page, taking his daily medicines, and showering.
Watts reported in his arrest report that soon after the shooting, Regalski put his clothes in his washing machine.
But Regalski said he had been working on the home’s irrigation system, watering his lawn, and working under a trailer in his yard. He said during the jail interview he was covered in mud, so he washed a small load in his washing machine.
Regalski also told Watts that he had viewed his security camera’s footage for that evening, but it didn’t capture the shooting or any of the events leading up to it. He told Watts he erased the recording.
Prosecutors also charged Regalski with tampering with evidence.
But Regalski said he routinely checks his security camera every day or so and if there’s nothing of interest recorded, he erases it. He told Watts that the cameras didn’t record him shooting.
The CCSO now has the camera and is trying to retrieve the deleted recording.
Watts also reported that Regalski showered after shooting at the three vehicle passengers. But Regalski said he was covered in mud and dirt.
“I was filthy, dirty,” he told Watts.
He also told Watts that he had called 911 many times over the past two years complaining about ATV vehicles and the damage they caused to his and other people’s homes.
He said that he tried ditches, planting hedges, and even a fence, but nothing deterred them. He said that in many cases deputies didn’t come to investigate his complaints.
Regalski learned that he hit the teenage passenger during his interview at the jail.
“I had no intention. Oh my God,” said a distraught Regalski upon learning the news. “Holy crap. I did not mean to do that. I didn’t. My God.”
“It’s devastating. That wasn’t my intention. My God,” he said.
As Watts was telling him about the victim’s medical condition, Regalski bent over in his chair and held his head in his hands.
“Do me a favor. Keep me up-to-date how he’s doing,” Regalski said.
But Assistant State Attorney Kaitlyn Mannis wasn’t buying it.
She told Citrus County Circuit Court Judge Joel Fritton that Regalski had gotten “frustrated at kids being kids” and took the law into his own hands,
Mannis also had a question Friday for Regalski.
She asked him when he fired his pistol to scare those in the utility vehicle, did he fire it straight into the ground?
Fritton revoked his bond Friday and Regalski now awaits trial while in jail.