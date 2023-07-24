Residents of Citrus Springs and Beverly Hills have the opportunity to actively contribute to their communities by becoming members of the Citrus Springs Advisory Board (CSAB) or the Beverly Hills Advisory Committee (BHAC). The two groups play a crucial role in providing essential facilities, street lighting, beautification, and municipal services for their respective areas.
The primary requirement for membership is that applicants must be full-time residents and property owners within the boundaries of the Citrus Springs or Beverly Hills Municipal Service Benefit Unit (MSBU). Additionally, they should be available to attend regular monthly meetings to actively participate in decision-making processes.
The Citrus Springs Advisory Board convenes on the first Wednesday of every month at 9 a.m. Meetings are held at the Citrus Springs Community Center, 1570 W. Citrus Springs Blvd. in Citrus Springs. The Beverly Hills Advisory Committee conducts its meetings on the second Monday of each month at 10 a.m. at the Beverly Hills Civic Center, located at One Civic Circle in Beverly Hills.
Interested candidates can apply for these positions by visiting www.citrusbocc.com/board application. Applications will be accepted until further notice is given for the closure of the application process. Once completed, applicants should send their applications to Citrus County Administration at 3600 W. Sovereign Path, Suite 267, Lecanto, FL 34461.
By serving on the advisory boards, community members have the chance to make a meaningful impact on the development and improvement of their neighborhoods. This involvement will allow them to act as voices for their communities, representing the interests and needs of fellow residents in Citrus Springs and Beverly Hills.