Citrus Springs

Residents of Citrus Springs and Beverly Hills have the opportunity to actively contribute to their communities by becoming members of the Citrus Springs Advisory Board (CSAB) or the Beverly Hills Advisory Committee (BHAC). The two groups play a crucial role in providing essential facilities, street lighting, beautification, and municipal services for their respective areas.

The primary requirement for membership is that applicants must be full-time residents and property owners within the boundaries of the Citrus Springs or Beverly Hills Municipal Service Benefit Unit (MSBU). Additionally, they should be available to attend regular monthly meetings to actively participate in decision-making processes.

Beverly Hills

