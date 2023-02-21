Sen. Blaise Ingoglia wants a portion of a road in Hernando County renamed to honor the late conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh.

State Sen. Blaise Ingoglia

Ingoglia

Ingoglia, who represents Citrus, Hernando, Sumter and Pasco counties, filed Senate Bill 982 on Monday to rename a stretch between U.S. 41 and State Road 50, “Rush Limbaugh Way."

Rush Limbaugh

U.S. radio talk show host and conservative political commentator Rush Limbaugh.

