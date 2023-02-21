Sen. Blaise Ingoglia wants a portion of a road in Hernando County renamed to honor the late conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh.
Ingoglia, who represents Citrus, Hernando, Sumter and Pasco counties, filed Senate Bill 982 on Monday to rename a stretch between U.S. 41 and State Road 50, “Rush Limbaugh Way."
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Ingoglia on Tuesday filed Senate Bill 952, or the “Reverse Woke Act,” which speaks to gender dysphoria treatment, which occurs when people seek to change from their biological sex to their preferred gender identity.
“Rush Limbaugh is an American icon, having inspired me, as well as tens of millions of Americans, to get involved in politics,” Ingoglia said in a prepared statement.
“He stood for freedom and American excellence," he added. "His passing left a void in the conservative talk radio space that will never be filled. This road designation will remind people of his passion and love of country,”
Limbaugh died Feb. 17, 2021.
The second bill mandates businesses that pay for employees to travel to other states for gender-affirming surgery also pay for the transition reversal in the future if the employee chooses, regardless if the employee is still working for the company.
“Woke businesses need to be held accountable when offering to pay for gender-affirming surgeries in other states, such as California, because they are nothing more than political decisions masquerading as healthcare and human resource decisions,” Ingoglia said in a statement.
“Floridians should not be used as political pawns to advance a leftist agenda for the Governor of California,” he added. “If these companies truly cared about their employees, this should be a no-brainer for them.”
At least 27 companies have pledged to pay for Floridians to travel to and pay for gender-affirming surgery in other states.
Employers that cover costs directly or through benefits, yet refuse to cover reverse gender dysphoria treatment are subject to a civil action lawsuit for any damages incurred by the employee or former employee, according to Ingoglia.