Citrus, Hernando, Pasco, Pinellas and Hillsborough counties are the driest in the state. All five counties are averaging over 600 on the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI), which means the fire danger risk is increased.
The index is a continuous reference scale used by the Florida Forest Service to assess the likelihood and severity of brush fires.
With the index that high, it’s vital that residents observe the burn ban, said County Emergency Management Director Chris Evan.
“Until we get (significant rain), we've got to be very careful,” he added.
The KBDI scale begins at zero, which reflects no danger, and rises to 800, which reflects extreme danger. The current risk of brush fires and uncontrolled fires are a threat to life and property in Citrus County.
The burn ban adopted April 11 by Citrus County commissioners remains in effect.
The county needs rain and there is a 60% chance Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. But the heat index for Thursday is 98%.
“We have not had a significant amount of rain and that is why we’re in the condition that we’re in,” County Emergency Management Director Chris Evan said. “Other areas of the state have received more rainfall.”
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.