Chris Evan

Chris Evan

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

Citrus, Hernando, Pasco, Pinellas and Hillsborough counties are the driest in the state. All five counties are averaging over 600 on the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI), which means the fire danger risk is increased.

The index is a continuous reference scale used by the Florida Forest Service to assess the likelihood and severity of brush fires.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.