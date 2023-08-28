Citrus County spent Monday preparing for Idalia, which according to some forecasts had the storm approaching the west coast of Florida as a Category 2 or 3 hurricane.

Today, conditions are expected to deteriorate as the day wears on, with the brunt of the storm’s impacts arriving in the evening hours and lasting through the night.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Idalia prep

Those living on the waterfront have unique issues when storms approach. This couple moves items from their dock to a more secure location within the Riverhaven community Monday.
Idalia prep

LEFT: Boaters crowd the boat ramp near MacRae’s in Homosassa Monday morning, Aug. 28, to load their vessels and move them inland, away from the water.

Chronicle reporter Georgia Sullivan contributed to this report.

The Chronicle will continue to provide updates at chronicleonline.com.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

Tags