Citrus County posted a 4.8 percent unemployment rate for August, a 0.2-point increase from last month, according to CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion.
Citrus had 2,519 out of work, up by 160, but saw 1,715 more employed at 50,447.
Florida’s not-seasonally adjusted jobless rate, which matches how the county rates are measured, held at 3.1 percent.
Dale French, CareerSource CLM’s executive vice president, said that while there was a small jump in jobless numbers, there were much larger increases in the labor force and labor force participation.
“What we are seeing is a large increase in workers moving to the area and reengagement of workers that may have been on the sidelines looking for better opportunities,” French said.
“This is great news for local businesses that are in need of talent,” he added. “Now is definitely a great time for anyone looking at re-entering the workforce or simply seeking a better opportunity.”
Citrus County was tied with Highlands for the fourth highest unemployment rate in the state in August.
Hendry County was the highest at 6.3 percent and Miami-Dade the lowest at 1.9 percent.
Nonfarm jobs in the Homosassa Springs metro area, which covers all of Citrus County, hit 36,700, an increase of 1,700 jobs (+4.9 percent) over the year. At 13.3 percent, government jobs had the fastest annual growth rate compared to all metro areas in the state.
CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion offers in-person job fairs, hiring events, workshops and facilities for job searches, training grants for eligible candidates, career development and one-on-one consulting – all at no charge to those seeking employment.
Call 800-434-5627 or visit careersourceclm.com to learn more.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
