Dale French, CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion
Citrus County posted a 4.8 percent unemployment rate for August, a 0.2-point increase from last month, according to CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion.

Citrus had 2,519 out of work, up by 160, but saw 1,715 more employed at 50,447.

