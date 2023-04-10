Citrus Libraries welcomes new director

Adam Chang receives the Florida Library Association’s 2019 Outstanding New Librarian Award.

 Special to the Chronicle

A familiar face will be taking the place of long-time Citrus Libraries director Eric Head. Adam Chang, formerly the region manager for the Citrus County Library System, was recently selected as the new director of Library Services, replacing Head in February.

Chang began his career in libraries at Polk County’s Mulberry Public Library. There, he worked to develop technology programs and received various grants to expand library services.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

 