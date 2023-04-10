Citrus Libraries welcomes new director

A familiar face will be taking the place of long-time Citrus Libraries director Eric Head. Adam Chang, formerly the region manager for the Citrus County Library System, was recently selected as the new director of Library Services, replacing Head in February.
Chang began his career in libraries at Polk County’s Mulberry Public Library. There, he worked to develop technology programs and received various grants to expand library services.
Chang made the move to Citrus County in 2014, when he began working at the Coastal Region branch in Crystal River. He has since spent time working in each of Citrus Libraries’ five branch locations.
In his time with the library system, Chang has held a variety of positions, including instruction and research librarian, circulation supervisor, branch supervisor and branch manager. In his most recent position as region manager, Chang coordinated the Homosassa and Lakes Region branches while serving as lead for both the Youth Services and Adult Literacy teams.
Chang has also worked to develop award-winning programs for Citrus Libraries; the topics range wildly in scope, from technology to sewing to Star Wars.
“I knew from a young age that reading and education were important to me,” said Chang. “Libraries seemed like the natural fit and have been a place where I could come into my own, while also learning from others through their experiences and stories.”
Chang grew up in Citrus County after his parents moved to the area in 1990 to start a small business. A graduate of Citrus High School, Adam also holds an MBA and a Master of Library Science from the University of South Florida.
“When the opportunity to work on the Citrus Libraries team was presented, I was excited to return to the community where I grew up,” recalled Chang. “Being able to give back to the community that invested so much into me has been a driving force behind the work that I’ve done this far and will continue to do.”
Chang is actively engaged in the library community and advisory groups around Florida. He is a graduate of Leadership Citrus, class of 2020, and was recently voted as one of the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals’ 40 Under 40.
Currently, Chang is the president of the Tampa Bay Library Consortium (TBLC) Board of Directors and is a member of the Florida Library Association (FLA), where he was recognized as the Outstanding New Librarian in 2019.