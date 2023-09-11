The two legislators who represent Citrus County made the top 10 list of richest state politicians in their respective seats in the Senate and House
Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, recently filed his net worth with the state and it comes to $12,149,652.
Rep. Ralph Massullo, R-Lecanto, ranked as the second wealthiest member of the Florida House, with a net worth of $75,412,733
Florida lawmakers are required to file annual financial-disclosure reports and the latest has been unveiled.
The Chronicle asked each legislator what it means, if anything, to make the list of top-wealthiest.
Blaise Ingoglia
Ingoglia represents Florida's 11th Senate District, which includes Citrus, Hernando, Sumter and Pasco counties.
“I think what matters here is our commitment to our communities and our commitment to making Florida the best place for businesses, our families and our students,” Ingoglia said.
Ingoglia said most of his wealth comes from being the owner of Hartland Homes, based in Hernando County.
Ralph Massullo
Massullo represents the state's 34th House district, which includes Citrus and Hernando counties.
He said most of his wealth was obtained through investments and from being the founder of Suncoast Dermatology and Skin Surgery Center.
Massullo said he does not consider his wealth in dollars and cents, “but rather it lies in my relationship with God through Jesus my savior, my loving family, my amazing friends and co-workers and the opportunities I have had through the years to serve our community as a physician and lately also as a Florida state representative.
“In our culture, money has value but it pales in comparison to the priceless gifts God freely offers to all of us,” Massullo added. “Owning that truth is true wealth.”
Here are the senators who reported the highest net worths, according to the Florida Commission on Ethics:
— Sen. Jason Pizzo, D-Hollywood: $60,457,550.
— Sen. Tom Wright, R-New Smyrna Beach: $35,636,292.
— Sen. Keith Perry, R-Gainesville: $16,575,452.
— Sen. Travis Hutson, R-St. Augustine: $16,195,423.
— Sen. Jim Boyd, R-Bradenton: $14,642,041.
— Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill: $12,149,652.
— Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples: $11,767,748.
— Sen. Doug Broxson, R-Gulf Breeze: $4,949,509.
— Sen. Nick DiCeglie, R-Indian Rocks Beach: $4,886,974.
— Sen. Lori Berman, D-Boca Raton: $4,275,110.
Here are the House members who reported the highest net worths: