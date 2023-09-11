The two legislators who represent Citrus County made the top 10 list of richest state politicians in their respective seats in the Senate and House

Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, recently filed his net worth with the state and it comes to $12,149,652.

ingoglia

Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill.
Ralph Massullo

Massullo

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.