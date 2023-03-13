Citrus County’s unemployment rate for January was 3.9 percent, up 0.5 percentage points from the previous month.
However, it was down by 1.5 percent from January 2022.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Citrus County’s unemployment rate for January was 3.9 percent, up 0.5 percentage points from the previous month.
However, it was down by 1.5 percent from January 2022.
Citrus tied with Highlands, Sumter and Putnam for the highest jobless rate in the state, according to data released Monday by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (FDEO).
“This is exactly what we expected to see after the seasonal holiday hires and is perfectly normal, ”Dale French, CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion executive vice president, said.
Citrus County’s labor force in January decreased by 129 over the month to 49,360. The number of employed dropped by 385 to 47,419 and the number of unemployed increased by 256.
“The region’s unemployment rate is still very low and businesses continue to expand, which contributes to economic recovery,” French said.
Over the year, employment in the Ocala metropolitan area, which includes all of Marion County, grew by 4.4 percent. It grew by 3.5 percent in the Homosassa metropolitan area, which covers Citrus County.
“We continue to see strong and sustained job gains over the year, along with a steady stream of new career opportunities,” French said. “In today’s labor market, no one who wants good, gainful employment needs to go without a job.”
Meanwhile, with service-related jobs topping employment gains, Florida’s unemployment rate dipped slightly as 2023 began.
The FDEO report shows the January jobless rate at 2.6 percent, down from a revised rate of 2.7 percent in December and down from 3.5 percent in January 2022. An estimated 286,000 Floridians qualified as out of work in January from a workforce of 10.855 million.
The workforce grew by 15,000 from December and by 259,000 from January 2022.
Jimmy Heckman, the department’s chief of workforce statistics and economic research, said Florida’s market for finding jobs remains “very strong,” though the overall number of positions advertised has decreased.
“People that are unemployed typically have a very, very quick turnaround for finding jobs,” Heckman said.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.