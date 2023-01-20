Citrus County’s unemployment rate declined in December, thanks largely to the annual uptick in seasonal jobs.
December’s rate of 3.5% was down from 4.0% the previous month, according to data released Friday by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (FDEO).
Even so, Citrus had the second highest unemployment rate in Florida for December. Highlands County had the highest at 3.6%.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Monroe and Miami-Dade counties posted the lowest rates at 1.4%.
Citrus County’s labor force in December increased by 188 over the month to 47,332. The number of employed rose by 437 to 45,684 and the number of unemployed decreased by 249 to 1,648.
The rate is 0.4 percentage points lower than December 2021.
Rusty Skinner, chief executive officer with CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion, attributed the increase in employment to seasonal job opportunities during the holiday.
He said the low jobless rates across the region and the state continue to show gains in post-pandemic economic recovery.
“We are continuing to see low jobless rates which is a boon to our economy,” Skinner said. “However, don’t be surprised to see that rate go up in the new year.”
Skinner said there are more job opportunities in Citrus, Levy and Marion counties than ever.
“We see a high need for specialized careers like welders, plumbers, and (commercial) drivers,” he said.
Meanwhile, Florida’s unemployment rate dipped to 2.5% in December as businesses continue to struggle to fill positions.
“Florida’s statewide unemployment rate has now remained under the national rate for 25 consecutive months,” said Jimmy Heckman, the Department of Economic Opportunity’s chief of workforce statistics and economic research.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.