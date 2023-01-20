Citrus County’s unemployment rate declined in December, thanks largely to the annual uptick in seasonal jobs.

December’s rate of 3.5% was down from 4.0% the previous month, according to data released Friday by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (FDEO).

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.