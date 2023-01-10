For years, Citrus has ranked as a top-five county in Florida when it comes to its percentage of older residents.
But the award for the oldest county in the state goes to Sumter, which also leads the nation in people 65 and over. Not surprisingly, the age-restricted Villages in Sumter has the oldest population of seniors than any other city in the U.S.
Center Square, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, found the average age of a Sumter County resident is 68 years old, about 30 years higher than the national median.
In second place is Charlotte County at 59.5 years. Citrus County holds down the third oldest demographic in Florida at 56.7 years.
Citrus County was the 19th oldest county in the nation, according to Center Square, an online news service.
In Citrus County, the percentage of residents 18-and-under is 15.7% while the 65-and-above percentage is 36.4%.
Citrus County is attractive to retirees because of its climate, social activities, lack of congestion, health-care options and low cost of living.
The local numbers mirror the rest of the country, which shows the population is older now than it has been since record keeping began.
The median age in the United States is 38.2 years, up from 36.9 years a decade ago, and from less than 30 in the 1970s, the data shows.
The trend, according to Center Square, is the result of several short- and long-term factors.
“For one, Americans are now living longer than they have in past decades,” Center Square said. “Driven in part by improvements in health care, average life expectancy at birth in the U.S. is now about 77 years, five years longer than it was in the mid-1970s.
“More recently, falling birth rates and tightened restrictions on immigration – particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic – have accelerated the aging of the U.S. population."
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.