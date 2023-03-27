February 2023 home sales in Citrus County increased 49% from January, the largest month-over-month increase in five months.
That ended a five-month streak of county sales declines that began in October, according to Kevin Cunningham, broker-owner of RE/MAX Realty One.
Year-over-year, closed single-family home sales in February were down 7.1%.
Florida Realtors released its latest numbers and it shows the February 2023 median sales price of $265,000 is a decrease of 6.5% over January 2023,"showing the pressure a rising supply in housing inventory has on affordability in Citrus County," Cunningham said.
The median is the midpoint; half the homes sold for more, half for less.
Although home prices decreased slightly month-over-month, he said February marked the first major drop in prices since April 2022 – as the median sale price was 11.5% higher at $295,000.
Inventory increased year over year for the 11th consecutive month, and the number of homes for sale in Citrus County areas was 179.0% higher than a year ago.
"Prices have steadied, and demand is strong, but the lack of available, affordable homes remains a challenge for many families," Cunningham said. "Mortgage rates are top of mind for many buyers, and as they move up or down, sales activity should generally follow suit. That's a big factor to watch as we move into the spring."
Cunningham provided these other takeaways from the Florida Realtors report:
• Months’ supply of inventory in February was 2.9, down from 3.0 months in January but above last February’s 0.9 months.
• February’s average close-to-list price ratio was 95.6%, meaning that on average, homes sold for 4.4% less than the asking price. In January, the ratio was 92.9%.
• Homes sold in February were on the market for an average of 71 days – 15 days less than January but two weeks longer than a year ago.
Amy Meek, broker-associate with Meek Real Estate in Crystal River, said sales volume may have been down 7.1% for single family homes in February but it's better than January, when volume was down -35.4%.
Additionally, closed median sale prices rose 1.9%.
“This data is important to review because it speaks to what is happening here in Citrus County,” Meek said. “When buyers and sellers only look at national data, they have a skewed vision of what is actually happening in our local market.”
Meek said inventory continues to remain low which is helping prices remain higher.
“But there is no doubt that homes are sitting on the market much longer than in the most recent two years,” she said. “The good news is that buyers have more time to make a wise decision and sellers can still receive a good price for their home.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.