Amy Meek

Amy Meek

February 2023 home sales in Citrus County increased 49% from January, the largest month-over-month increase in five months.

That ended a five-month streak of county sales declines that began in October, according to Kevin Cunningham, broker-owner of RE/MAX Realty One.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.