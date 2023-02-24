Sales of single-family homes nosedived in January.
Florida Realtors released new data this week showing 195 closed sales last month, compared to 302 a year ago – a 35.4 percent drop.
Gone are the days when homeowners put their homes on the market and they had multiple offers before the ink dried on the listing.
The median time to a sale was 86 days in January. The pendulum has shifted from a seller’s market to that of a buyer.
“Even though actual closings are slowing down, the leads are up wildly,” said Amy Meek, broker-associate with Meek Real Estate in Crystal River.
Meek said buyers don’t have to rush into sales anymore and can compare properties.
“They didn’t have time to think about it before,” she said. “They’re taking more time.”
The median sale price for homes continues to rise: from $255,000 one year ago to $282,000 in January. The median is the midpoint; half the homes sold for more, half for less.
Other takeaways from the Florida Realtors January report:
New listings: 350, down 2.2 percent from 358 a year ago
Falling sales resulted in a 161 percent rise in active home listings inventory in Citrus County from 348 a year ago to 908 this January.
Only 80 people paid cash for their home in January, compared to 127 a year ago.
Meek said the pandemic resulted in more people working remotely so they can choose to live in Citrus County rather than commute long distances. That, she said will attract younger families.
“I believe the market will remain strong,” she said.
Citrus County mirrored the rest of the state in January.
“Compared to one year ago, single-family home sales this January were down by 32.5 percent, which, believe it or not, was the smallest year-over-year decline we’ve had since last October,” according to Florida Realtors Chief Economist Brad O’Connor.
“Given that interest rates remain twice as high as they were a year ago, however, this significant decline in sales is not altogether surprising,” he added.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
