The Citrus Hills Women’s Club Inc. (CHWC) is gearing up for a charitable initiative to support three important organizations in Citrus County. On Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., the CHWC will be hosting a charity drive-through event at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, located at 439 E. Norvell Bryant Highway in Hernando.
The charity drive-through aims to collect much-needed items for the Citrus County Family Resource Center, CASA of Citrus County, and the Meals on Wheels Pet Meals program. These organizations play a crucial role in helping the community, and the CHWC is dedicated to making a difference by supporting them.
The Family Resource Center is in need of nonperishable food items, such as canned meats, tuna, mac and cheese, pasta, peanut butter, canned fruits and vegetables, cereal, canned soups, as well as essential household items like toilet paper and paper towels. Additionally, the center will be collecting clean and gently used clothing for children, women, and men, as well as linens and bedding.
CASA of Citrus County requires baking and cooking spices, juices for kids, large bottles of shampoo, conditioner, body wash, and lotion. Other necessities include toothpaste, toothbrushes, feminine products, foil, plastic wrap, dish soap, gallon, and sandwich-sized resealable plastic bags, baby wipes, diapers of all sizes, pull-ups, diaper rash cream, bleach, and HE laundry detergent.
The Meals on Wheels Pet Meals program, which serves home-bound seniors in Citrus County, is seeking unopened dry or canned cat and dog food of any brand or size, as well as kitty litter, and dog and cat treats.
Judy Stone, a representative from CHWC, emphasized the importance of community support in making the charity drive-through a success. “We invite everyone to participate in this meaningful event. Your donations, no matter how small, can make a significant impact on the lives of those in need,” she said.
To contribute, residents are encouraged to follow the signs at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church location and pop their trunk. Volunteers will be on hand to receive the donations and ensure they reach the designated organizations.
The Citrus Hills Women’s Club, established in 1986, is dedicated to lifelong learning and community betterment. The organization provides scholarships and actively supports charitable efforts throughout Citrus County. Membership in the club is open to women residing in the current Villages of Citrus Hills.