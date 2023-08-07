drivethru

The Citrus Hills Women’s Club, Inc. (CHWC) is gearing up for a charitable initiative to support three important organizations in Citrus County.

 Photo provided

The Citrus Hills Women’s Club Inc. (CHWC) is gearing up for a charitable initiative to support three important organizations in Citrus County. On Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., the CHWC will be hosting a charity drive-through event at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, located at 439 E. Norvell Bryant Highway in Hernando.

The charity drive-through aims to collect much-needed items for the Citrus County Family Resource Center, CASA of Citrus County, and the Meals on Wheels Pet Meals program. These organizations play a crucial role in helping the community, and the CHWC is dedicated to making a difference by supporting them.

