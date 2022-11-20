The Citrus Hills Women’s Club is so much more than just ladies who lunch.
The nearly 400 members work throughout the year, raising money to give back to the community, from scholarships for graduating high school seniors to various community nonprofits such as CASA, Jessie’s Place, Citrus County Blessings, Voices for Children and the Family Resource Center.
From 1986 to 2020, the group has given out $303,850 in scholarships and $238,296 to local charities.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
“We do a lot of different things,” said Carol Peterman, longtime club member. “A lot of women come here from so many different places with so many different backgrounds, and they’re all committed to making a difference in their community.
“And many of them volunteer in the community outside of the women’s club,” she said.
This is the third year that the club is doing a drive-thru community food and supplies collection event to benefit the Family Resource Center, CASA and CHWC “Paw Pantry.”
From 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, women’s club members will be receiving donations at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church parking lot, 439 E. Norvell Bryant Hwy (County Road 486), Hernando.
The Family Resource Center needs: nonperishable food items such as canned meats and tuna, mac and cheese, pasta and pasta sauce, peanut butter, canned fruits and vegetables, cereal and canned soup.
CASA needs: baking and cooking spices, kids juice boxes, toilet paper, large bottles of shampoo and conditioner, body wash and lotion, toothpaste and toothbrushes, feminine products, baby wipes, diapers and “pull-ups,” diaper rash cream and “HE” (high-efficiency) laundry detergent.
CHWC Paw Pantry is collecting for Pet Meals, part of the county Meals On Wheels program. They need: unopened dry or canned dog or cat food. Any size, any brand.
For more information about the Citrus Hills Women’s Club, go to their Facebook page at https://tinyurl.com/4nex4uf7 or search Citrus Hills Women’s Club.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.