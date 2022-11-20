Citrus Hills Women's Club logo

The Citrus Hills Women’s Club is so much more than just ladies who lunch.

The nearly 400 members work throughout the year, raising money to give back to the community, from scholarships for graduating high school seniors to various community nonprofits such as CASA, Jessie’s Place, Citrus County Blessings, Voices for Children and the Family Resource Center.

